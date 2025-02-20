Ohio State coach Ryan Day finally got over the hump of winning the national championship on Jan. 20. However, since then, the Buckeyes experienced a huge turnover of staff from the national championship-winning team. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left for the Penn State Nittany Lions, and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly took the same position with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ad

According to On3's Pete Nakos, the Buckeyes have hired offensive line coaches Charlie Dickey and Marcus Johnson to help new offensive line coach Tyler Bowen next season.

Johnson has been an offensive line coach at Duke, Mississippi State, Missouri and lately, Purdue. Meanwhile, Dickey has been an offensive line coach at Northern Arizona, Arizona, Washington, Utah, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bowen was the Virginia Tech Hokies offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before becoming Ohio State's offensive line coach to replace Justin Frye who took the same job with the Arizona Cardinals.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ryan Day details Buckeyes staff changes

On Wednesday's "Triple Option" episode, national championship-winning coach Ryan Day discussed the massive staff changes that plagued the Buckeyes and explained how he is solving the departures.

"Belichick said there are champagne problems," Day said (8:00). "Win one and there's a lot that comes with that. So, for us, because we ended the season so much later than everybody in the country, so many staff were set. We missed a couple of weeks of recruiting. Think about the Tennessee game was played on December 21, we ended the season January 20. That's a whole month. That's different, that's significant.

Ad

Ad

Day further stressed the need for continuity in the staff changes he has made to Ohio State to address the departures of key figures.

"So after the confetti falls and you know that there are gonna be things like this that come up, there's gonna be opportunities for guys," Day said. "We have a core here that we wanna make sure there's a consistency in all three phases.

Ad

We wanna make sure that there's consistency in those things and we're not gonna change. The Ohio State defense is the Ohio State defense. The Ohio State offense is the Ohio State offense. And we wanna make sure that we bring folks in that embrace that. These are big decisions as you know these are the decisions that make or break where you're at. It's the same thing with special teams."

Despite finally winning the national championship in January, the pressure is back on Day to repeat next season despite high roster and staff turnover in Columbia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback