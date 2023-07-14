Is Michael Pratt the top QB in the AAC? Taking a closer look at the Green Wave signal-caller and how he can top last season's success

Michael Pratt had a breakout season in 2022, guiding Tulane to its first American Athletic Conference championship and an 11-2 record. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback ran for 10 touchdowns in addition to throwing for 3,009 yards and 27 touchdowns.

It follows reason to put Pratt in the conversation of the top quarterback in the AAC. He has shown, through consistent performance, that he is one of the conference's most talented quarterbacks. His experience and leadership have been crucial for Tulane and will be more so in the coming college football season.

But to unilaterally declare him the best quarterback in the AAC will be overreacting. Competing against him this season will be Frank Harris of UTSA, joining the AAC from the C-USA. Harris threw for 4,063 yards and 32 touchdowns last season. His runs are also dangerous and can give any defense fits.

Weighing Michael Pratt's chances to be AAC's top quarterback

This is not to portray Pratt’s potential for the new season in a negative light. But his claim to the top quarterback spot will depend on his ability to top his performance from last season. To do this, he most importantly needs to remain healthy.

To be the conference’s top quarterback means to be available to play games. And sustaining any serious injury will prevent him from being able to do that. No player wants to be on the sidelines, especially not a starting quarterback leading his team in a title defense. But all he can do is be careful, especially during the rest of the offseason.

Michael Pratt also needs to work on his accuracy. Last season, he completed 63.6% of passes. This is a decent number for a good quarterback. But it takes more to attain the greatness required to be the most dangerous thrower in the league.

He ultimately needs to step up his leadership, earning the trust of his teammates. As a player, he’s part of a system and needs to understand that he depends on his teammates to play for him.

Michael Pratt has all it takes to be the AAC's top quarterback. But with the amount of talent in the conference, he knows he has to top his performance from last season to earn the top quarterback spot.

Tulane's title defense begins as the college football season is scheduled to start next month. Green Wave coach Willie Fritz will be looking to make the team a permanent contender for the AAC championship.

