Is Miller Moss playing today? A look at USC QB’s availability ahead of LSU matchup

Miller Moss has bid his time to be the USC Trojans starting quarterback. Moss is a redshirt junior and can finally escape the shadows of Kedon Slovis, Jaxson Dart and Caleb Williams.

Ahead of the Trojans' game versus the LSU Tigers, let's see whether Miller will play a part in the matchup.

Is Miller Moss playing today?

Yes, Miller Moss will play against the LSU Tigers in today's crunch college football game. Moss will be the starting quarterback as the USC Trojans aim to make a statement with a victory over the Tigers.

According to 247 Sports, Miller Moss was the No. 15 ranked quarterback and No. 112 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class. The then 4-star prospect accepted the offer from USC and joined the Trojans.

although it took Moss until 2024 to finally get the starting job, it would be unfair to say he's not ready for the role. Moss has learned from some of the best players in recent college football history, and he'll be poised to shine in his unique junior season.

How to watch USC vs. LSU

The USC Trojans and LSU Tigers face off in what could be an early-season classic. Both programs are fresh off losing their star quarterbacks to the NFL draft, so they'll be rolling out new names in today's game.

Here's how you can watch the game:

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Live stream: ESPN+, Fubo and DAZN

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Both teams are ranked heading into the game, with USC ranked as the 23rd-best team in college football while LSU is ranked 13th. The matchup will be the sides' third ever, with both teams entering the game with a win apiece.

Due to the relative newness of each starting quarterback, the game might turn out to be a battle of elite coaching. Let's see whether Miller Moss can thrive under pressure and whether Garrett Nussmeier can showcase the form that kept him on LSU's roster all these years.

