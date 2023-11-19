Missouri has undoubtedly been one of the biggest surprise packages in the 2023 college football season. Having not recorded a winning season since 2018 under Barry Odoms, the Tigers have put on a scintillating performance this year, losing just twice.

Eli Drinkwitz has struggled to make the program a force in the Southeastern Conference since arriving at Columbia in 2020. He had a .500 winning percentage in the regular season in his first three seasons. However, the tide appears to have changed in 2023.

Let's examine Missouri's bowl eligibility in the ongoing season as it draws to a close.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Missouri bowl eligible?

Following the Tigers' overall impressive performances this season, they've secured qualification for a bowl game. In the Football Bowl Subdivision, a team must attain a minimum of six wins with at least a .500 winning percentage to qualify for eligibility in a bowl game.

Missouri is 9-2 overall and 5-2 in conference plays. What's notable is how early the Tigers secured their bowl eligibility this season compared to the last two seasons. They became bowl-eligible following the win against Kentucky in Week 7.

While the Tigers played in the Gasparilla Bowl in 2022 and the Armed Forces Bowl in 2021, they're in contention for a New Year Six bowl game in 2023. Should they secure eligibility, the program will be appearing at a New Year Six bowl game for the first time since 2013.

The Tigers' bowl game losing streak

Missouri will be hoping for a bowl game win in 2023, having lost their last four bowl games. The Tigers lost the Gasparilla Bowl in 2022, the Armed Forces Bowl in 2021, the Liberty Bowl in 2018 and the Texas Bowl in 2017. Their last bowl game win was the 2014 Citrus Bowl.

A tough challenge lies ahead for the Tigers, as they face a stronger opponent this time. They will hope to record their seventh bowl game win in the 21st century. More importantly, the Tigers will hope to remain a force in college football next season.