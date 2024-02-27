Is the NFL Combine only for college players? Exploring the criteria and process for invitees

Traditionally, the NFL Combine is meant for college seniors and underclassmen who declare for the draft and satisfy all NFL and NCAA requirements. However, there's an exceptional way for athletes not participating in college athletics to participate in the NFL Combine.

In order to participate, athletes not in college athletics need to contact the Player Personnel Department at the NFL Office to verify their eligibility. They should be cleared to participate in their natural draft year as if they had been playing college football.

Is the NFL Combine only for college players?

Initially, the combine was meant for college seniors following their final year of eligibility or underclassmen who cleared the eligibility requirements for the draft as set by the NFL and the NCAA. However, there is an exception for athletes who didn't participate in college athletics. It is explained as follows on the NFL Combine's webpage:

"Additionally, an athlete who is not playing collegiate football may qualify under a special circumstance in the year that correlates to his natural draft year had he been playing college football. He must first contact the Player Personnel Department at the NFL Office in New York (212.450.2215) to verify eligibility for the upcoming NFL Draft."

What is the NFL Combine?

It is a weeklong showcase event for college football players to showcase their abilities in front of NFL scouts, coaches, and general managers ahead of the NFL Draft. The event is currently held each year in February at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

It was first proposed in the late 1980s by the then-owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, Tex Schramm. The event was first held in Arizona in 1985 The next year, it was held in New Orleans. It moved to Indianapolis in 1987. Some of the tests performed by the players are:

40-yard dash

Bench pressing of 225 pounds (102 kg)

Vertical jump

Broad jump

20-yard shuttle

3 cone drill

60-yard shuttle

Position-specific drills

Interviews – each team is allowed 60 interviews in 15-minute intervals

Physical and injury evaluations

Drug screening

Cybex test

Wonderlic test