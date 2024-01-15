Is Nick Saban best suited for Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys? Ranking potential CFB coaches to lead America's team

The Dallas Cowboys suffered an upset loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the Wild Card round. After another heartbreaking defeat in the playoffs, the Cowboys have plenty of questions surrounding the future of the organization.

Head coach Mike McCarthy could be fired and after the disappointing loss and some college football fans thought Nick Saban made sense as a replacement. However, Saban just retired as the head coach of Alabama so he's unlikely to take the head coaching job with the Cowboys.

But if McCarthy is fired, there are a couple of college head coaches who could be a logical replacement.

Ranking potential CFB coaches to lead America's team

#1, Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to the national championship

Jim Harbaugh is fresh off of leading the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship and is now exploring his NFL interest.

Harbaugh is expected to interview with the Los Angeles Chargers this week. But, if the Cowboys do fire Mike McCarthy, Harbaugh should be the top college football head coach to come in and replace him.

Jim Harbaugh has had success in the NFL in the past and is one of the top coaches available, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Jerry Jones take a run at him.

#2, Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart is the head coach of Georgia

If Jerry Jones does look at the college ranks to replace Mike McCarthy, Georgia's Kirby Smart could be a good replacement. Smart is one of the top coaches in college football and led Georgia to back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022.

A potential knock on Smart is the fact he hasn't coached in the NFL before. However, he is a great defensive-minded head coach who can come in and take over the defense, as Dan Quinn is expected to get a head coaching job.

The defense was a problem at times for Dallas and Smart would make sense to be the head coach of the Cowboys.

#3, Lincoln Riley, USC

Lincoln Riley is the head coach at USC

If Jerry Jones wants an offensive-minded head coach, Lincoln Riley could be a good choice. Riley is the head coach of the USC Trojans, and there is a chance he will look to the NFL, especially if his quarterback Caleb Williams declares for the draft.

Although USC struggled last season, Riley still has a proven track record as a top offensive mind in college football.