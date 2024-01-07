Latest on Jim Harbaugh to the NFL: One team out in the cold as Michigan HC bides his time 

With the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season upon us, expect important announcements on job openings over the next 24 to 48 hours. At the same time, Jim Harbaugh may be coaching his last game at Michigan as “Harbaugh to the NFL” is more than just rumors.

The Wolverines take on the Washington Huskies on Monday evening with the victor ending up as national champion in the world of college football. What happens to Harbaugh come Tuesday morning? Here’s the latest.

Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan

NFL teams lining up for Jim Harbaugh

Word inside the league is that both the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers are pressing hard to make Harbaugh their head coach in 2024. There are unconfirmed rumors that both teams have put initial proposals in front of Harbaugh’s team, which I’m told is being led by agent Don Yee, who Harbaugh hired last week. There has been speculation the hiring of Yee is a sign the Raiders have the upper hand -- rumors that I’ve been told are completely true.

Lee previously represented quarterback Tom Brady. Raiders owner Mark Davis has used Tom Brady as a confidant in his decision making, and the soon to be Hall of Fame quarterback is negotiating to become a minority owner in the franchise.

Despite winning over the locker room, few believe that Davis will hold onto the team of Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly, who were elevated to status of interim head coach and general manager after the firing of Josh McDaniels and David Ziegler.

This could all leave the Chargers out in the cold in the Harbaugh sweepstakes, despite the fact that the team has an established quarterback in Justin Herbert and fields a more talented roster, and that the owner is on record saying he’ll pay whatever it takes to get a top-flight head coach.

Two other teams have shown significant interest in Harbaugh: the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders.

While the Bears have indicated Matt Eberflus will return as head coach, I am told there is a possibility for change if the franchise believes it can reel in Harbaugh. The fact that the team owns the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and a second selection midway through the frame makes the Chicago job even more attractive.

According to people from Harbaugh’s team, the appeals of the Commanders job are draft picks and projected salary-cap space. Going into the final week of the season, the Commanders have five selections in the top 100, including the second pick of the draft. The franchise is expected to be near the top of the league in salary-cap space moving towards the 2024 league year, with estimates of more than $78 million at its disposal to use in free agency.

Harbaugh remains distant from any next-level talk, and as I previously reported, his sole focus is on the national championship run of the Michigan Wolverines. I’m told that besides the football aspect of his upcoming decision, where to best relocate his family will be a significant determining factor.

If Harbaugh eventually takes a head-coaching job at the next level, he’ll have to assemble a staff. Two names to keep an eye on as part of a future coaching staff are Greg Roman and Willie Taggart.

Roman, presently unemployed, was the offensive coordinator for Jim’s brother John in Baltimore from 2019 to 2022 and had been coaching with the organization since 2017. After head-coaching stints at South Florida, Oregon, Florida State and Florida Atlantic, Taggart is presently the running backs coach for the Baltimore Ravens and has a close relationship with the Harbaughs.