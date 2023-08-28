How much of the Raiders does Tom Brady own? All you need to know about NFL legend's ownership

Tom Brady made his first appearance as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders this past weekend.

The Cowboys locked horns with the Raiders for each team's preseason finale, with Dallas ultimately getting the win to wrap up preseason proceedings.

While Brady didn't get to witness a win in his first game in attendance as a minority owner, the Raiders will have the opportunity to rectify that when they take on Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos in the NFL's Week 1 schedule.

Everything we know so far about Tom Brady's Raiders ownership

Brady's business relationship with Raiders owner Mark Davis began back in March. At the time, the seven-time Super Bowl champion wrapped up a deal to come aboard the ownership group at the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

Since then, there were rumors that Brady was looking for a way into NFL ownership.

Davis granted him that in this year. While the exact amount of Brady's investment has not been made public, it's safe to assume that he owns less than 51% of the Raiders since he was brought on board as a minority owner.

Brady, of course, also had a brief fling with Dolphins ownership. Back in 2022, there were multiple reports that Miami was looking to bring Brady to town to become their quarterback and, eventually, go up to the boardroom as a minority owner.

The Dolphins were ultimately sanctioned over the move and docked a pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for 'impermissible contact' with Brady since he was still under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady later called time on his career in February this year.

Which other sports teams does Tom Brady own?

Last month, soccer club Birmingham City FC announced that Brady was joining the ownership group.

While the move came as quite a surprise, the Patriots legend has since taken his love for soccer to the next level, flying all the way to Birmingham to watch his team in action.

Similar to the Raiders, Brady's ownership in Birmingham City FC amounts to a minority stake.

He has also invested in a pickleball franchise and in a team in the E1 series, an electric boat racing championship.

Exploring Tom Brady's net worth in 2023

Per multiple reports, Brady's net worth clocks in at $300 million in 2023.

That figure, however, could be slated to rise with the ownership stakes in the Raiders, Birmingham City FC and the Las Vegas Aces.

Brady has also signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports that will see him step into the broadcasting booth starting in 2024. His former teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski have also signed up with Fox.

