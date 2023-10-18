Tom Brady’s ownership in $5,770,000,000 Raiders gets fresh update from Colts owner Jim Irsay

Tom Brady's path to part ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders has been a significantly bumpy ride. With multiple reports out on the matter already, Indianopolis Colts owner Jim Irsay provided a new update on it.

Earlier this month, Brady's move to buy a stake was halted by the owner's own offer.

In a recent interview, Irsay said that Brady's purchase was not discussed at a league meeting.

When asked about Brady's Raiders stake, Irsay said:

"No, we never talked about that. ... The number just had to be a reasonable number for purchase price".

Brady's stake was also at risk earlier.

Majority owner Mark Davis and Brady had reportedly agreed on a discounted rate for the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who would get 50-70% off on the 10% investment. As per Sportico, the team is worth $5.77 billion.

Other reports added that owners, who had to approve, weren't ideally happy with the discounted rate. While on CBS' NFL Today, Jonathan Jones said:

“There should be an update on Tom Brady’s pursuit of a partial ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders. Owners, not thrilled about there being a discount offer. That deal needs a lot of work if it’s going to get done".

Addtionally, there was an issue about his investment with Birmingham City FC as well. As per reporter Martin Calladine, Brady wasn't listed as an investor. Calladine also added that his investment with the club was never actually reported, or added to the executive list.

What is Tom Brady's net worth in 2023?

After playing 23 NFL seasons, Brady made sure to cement his place as one of NFL's greatest. Per Spotrac, Brady earned $313.5 million from his contracts.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brady is said to be worth $300 million in 2023.

Furthermore, Brady has also signed a lucrative $375 million, 10-year contract with Fox Sports.

List of Tom Brady’s business endeavors

Since his retirement earlier this year, Brady has made plenty of sports-related investments. Apart from the Raiders and Birmingham City, the 46-year-old has also purchased a stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces (also owned by Mark Davis).

Brady was also involved in the FTX downfall. While being affiliated with the crypto company, Brady was reportedly earning $55 million for 20 hours of promotional work.

The retired NFL icon has also invested in a Professional Pickleball League team.

He also joined Delta Airlines as a strategic advisor.