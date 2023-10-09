Tom Brady’s Birmingham City investment called into question by investigative journalist as NFL legend also deals with Raiders drama

Tom Brady took his professional sports investments across the pond earlier this year. He reportedly invested in the Birmingham City FC and was named a chairman of the team's newly established advisory board. His role on the board would be related to nutrition, wellness and health, topics he is very passionate about.

However, his investment is now being called into question. Investigative reporter Martin Calladine reported on social media on Monday morning that Brady isn't listed as an investor. Calladine stated that Brady's total investment in the soccer club was never reported. His name is also not listed on the executive list.

Tom Brady's investment into Birmingham City is being called into question.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That isn't the only discrepancy on the club's website. Tom Wagner, who purchased Birmingham City in July 2023, isn't listed on the site either. The website states that it was updated in July 2023, yet Wagner's name and ownership group aren't listed.

Failing to list the names of an ownership group is a violation of the English Soccer League's regulations.

This is just the latest issue for Tom Brady and his recent investments. His minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders is now at risk as well. The NFL team owners were set to vote on Brady's stake in the Raiders on Tuesday. However, Brady is looking for at least a 10% investment which would be about $5.7 billion.

Brady and Raiders owner Mark Davis have negotiated a discounted rate of up to 50-70% off. That could be considered a violation of the anti-trust act in regards to NFL ownership. 24 of the NFL team owners would need to approve the sale for it to be approved, which looks unlikely if the other team owners don't approve of the discounted rate.

Exploring Tom Brady's investments since his retirement

Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL in Feb. 2023. Since then, he has invested in several professional sports teams. The Raiders and Birmingham City are two of the teams. As well as the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, who won the championship last season. The team is now making their consecutive WNBA finals appearance. Aces are also owned by Mark Davis.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also invested in an expansion team for the Professional Pickleball League. Last spring, his "Brady" menswear line sponsored a car at the famous Le Mans race.

Most recently, it was announced that Brady has joined Delta Airlines. He will be strategic advisor for the airline company and help start a new training program for employees.

What is Tom Brady's net worth in 2023?

Tom Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL. The sixth-round draft pick out of Michigan was a longshot to make it as a starter. He did that and more than any quarterback has done in the history of the game.

Throughout his NFL career as well as with his TB12 wellness brand and other investments, he has built quite the empire. As of 2023, Brady has an estimated net worth of about $300 million.