Tom Brady warned by Ice Cube with ownership in $563,000,000 Raiders franchise still unofficial

Tom Brady's still waiting on word of his ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has reached an agreement with Raiders owner Mark Davis to purchase a minority stake in the franchise.

However, 24 NFL owners will first have to approve the sale for the agreement to become official. That did not come to pass in the recent owners meeting in Minneapolis last week.

Brady told The Rich Eisen Show that it's "a dream come true" to own a piece of the Raiders, adding that he'll be competitive in other areas "for sure" since he can't be under center.

Brady's dream, however, has come with a warning from rapper Ice Cube.

Raiders superfan Ice Cube told CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin:

"He's a rookie with the Raiders, so he might have to go get donuts.

"We'll see how his rookie year goes, and if he's Raider worthy, he'll get a spot on the squad. But right now, he a rookie. And he better remember he a rookie."

How much of the Raiders will Tom Brady own?

While there's no official word on the percentage of ownership in the Patriots legend's agreement with Mark Davis, it's safe to say that his share will be well below the controlling share of 53%.

Brady's share is expected to be a minor stake.

An ESPN report detailed that his investment is expected to be "passive" and he will have little say in the "operational control or authority over the club in business or football matters."

What has Tom Brady been upto in retirement?

While he's still waiting on word on being crowned a bonafide NFL owner, Brady has seemingly been busy these past few months.

In early July, the retired NFL superstar attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's annual Hamptons white party, making headlines after being spotted with Kim Kardashian.

Earlier today, Brady was spotted with Irina Shayk.

While TMZ have reported that they're dating, there has been no confirmation on the same from either Brady, or Shayk.

Shayk was earlier in a relationship with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

