Tom Brady spotted with Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk 

In the wake of his divorce with Giselle Bundchen, Tom Brady's next romantic partner was the subject of many rumors. From Taylor Swift to Kim Kardashian, which was one of the most recent rumors, there were even odds on who the retired NFL quarterback would court next.

He hasn't officially begun dating anyone, but the rumor mill is churning once more. TMZ spotted the legendary quarterback with Irina Shayk, a model.

Paparazzi apparently caught them spending a couple of days together in Los Angeles, with them being photographed in a car together. Brady was reportedly caressing her face in one photo.

Sources say that Brady drove to pick up Shayk and then took her back to his house where she reportedly stayed until 9:30 the next morning. He then dropped her off at a hotel before returning later to pick her up once more.

They then returned to Brady's house, but not before being spotted smiling and laughing in the car. This relationship had been rumored before and Shayk's team shot down those rumors. Now, the two have been pictured together.

Both parties are single after Brady divorced Bundchen last year and Shayk broke up with most recent boyfriend Bradley Cooper a while ago.

Tom Brady has been rumored for a new girlfriend for a while

It appears as if Irina Shayk defied all the odds. Tom Brady had strong odds for a number of women to be his next partner, but Shayk was not one of them. Oddsmakers set the lines at:

Taylor Swift +1400

Adriana Lima +1600

Alessandra Ambrosio +1800

Kim Kardashian +2500

Halle Berry +2500

Jennifer Aniston +2500

Lindsey Vonn +2500

Bella Hadid +2800

Layla Roberts +3300

Charlize Theron +3300

Alyssa Milano +3300

Amber Heard +10000

Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and even Amber Heard were in the running, but it appears that Tom Brady has moved on to Shayk. At least, that's what the photos suggest.

