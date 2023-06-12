“1000x bigger than Patrick Mahomes” – Colin Cowherd pits Taylor Swift vs Super Bowl MVP

Colin Cowherd doesn't believe Patrick Mahomes is a bigger star than Taylor Swift. The NFL is the biggest sport in America and is slowly gaining momentum worldwide and Mahomes is easily the biggest player in the league. He surpasses his counterparts with ease, but the sports analyst doesn't believe he holds a candle to the singer-songwriter.

The question has come into focus as Swift travels the country, selling out NFL stadiums in minutes and garnering crowds more frenzied and bigger than most football games do.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the Herd, Cowherd said this:

“Taylor Swift is a superstar. She's bigger than anybody in America in sports by a mile. She’s a thousand times bigger than Patrick Mahomes. If Taylor Swift pulled up to this studio and Mahomes did. And there were a thousand people. Nine hundred would surround Taylor Swift.”

Cowherd doubled down on his take by saying that even LeBron James, who would be closer to Swift, would pale in comparison in his hypothetical scenario.

He admitted that he thought Lionel Messi's global brand could surpass Swift's, but that she is bigger than any other American athlete and might even be bigger than Messi in America (for now, as the Argentinian superstar is joining the MLS).

Patrick Mahomes is no Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has gone to several NFL stadiums and broken records, so that's certainly something Patrick Mahomes can't claim. At Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, she drew a crowd bigger than they ever had. The next night, she drew one even bigger than that.

Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP, a two-time Super Bowl champion and a Hall of Famer if he never threw a football again. As Cowherd pointed out, he can't really compete with Swift.

Patrick Mahomes is no Taylor Swift

She's a Grammy-winning artist with multiple albums spanning multiple genres and time periods. She's made some of the best songs and albums today and is closing in on becoming a billionaire solely by her music.

She'll continue her tour and continue to sell out every team's stadium, something they will all wish they could do with as much frequency as she does. Swift is not visiting Arrowhead Stadium, but if she was, she'd likely set records there, too.

Poll : 0 votes