“Drinking tequila all day” – When Tom Brady admitted Super Bowl trophy toss could’ve gone really bad

It's unlikely that any one Super Bowl victory was that much more enjoyable than the others for Tom Brady. The seven-time winner was ecstatic and overjoyed every single time, as all champions are. No matter if it's the first, third or seventh, they're all a triumphant occasion.

However, the post-Super Bowl parades do differ. For Brady, the experience after winning with Tampa Bay was very different than winning with New England, starting with the weather. It was much warmer and allowed for a more enjoyable time overal. Perhaps it was a little too enjoyable.

Brady discussed on The Shop how he was having such a good time that things almost went awry:

"Which parade? I don't even remember! It was fun. You know, I had been in the northeast for 20 years, so it's like freezing cold. Every time we win it, it was like 38 and you're freezing. By the end of the parade, you're like, 'Get me home!' This, we're out on a boat, it's 85 degrees, drinking tequila all day."

He continued:

"I got the Super Bowl trophy in my hand, I'm in my boat. Chelsea's where the other boat is, like, 'I'm going to throw it to my boys over there!' So I throw it, and the bottom of this trophy is sharp. It could have gone so bad."

Nothing bad happened, but there were several opportunities for that. Even Tom Brady's daughter was cautioning him before he threw the trophy to the other boat.

Is Tom Brady really retired?

It's fair to wonder whether or not Tom Brady is actually retired this time or if he will pull another Brett Favre and come out of retirement a second time. He announced his retirement following the 2021 season before renouncing it a month later, so he could do that again.

Tom Brady is retired for good this time

However, he has said at every turn that he is done for good. When he announced it, he was adamant that it was final. Even when rumors persisted that he might come back for the Las Vegas Raiders, the team he's a minority owner of now, he was firm that he's done.

He can change his mind, but a return at this stage feels extremely unlikely. He's going to transition to being the owner and a FOX broadcaster next.

