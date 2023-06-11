Tom Brady has entered a partnership to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Pending official league approval, the legenedary quarterback is about to be partners with Mark Davis.

Why the Raiders? Brady recently opened up about becoming an owner of a team he didn't play for and didn't have a strong connection to, explaining his decision:

“They’re an iconic NFL franchise. When I look at a lot of the people that have impacted the NFL over a long period of time in the most positive way, (former Raiders owner and GM) Al Davis is one of them and he’s not with us anymore."

He continued via KGET:

"I’ve heard incredible stories and then the opportunity came about to become a minority owner in the Raiders, it was a dream come true for me. I’ll be playing a very passive role. This is something that I’m interested in doing for the rest of my life.”

Brady mentioned that he wouldn't be very active in leadership like many majority owners are. He'll leave that to Davis and keep his hands off and enjoy being an owner.

Tom Brady taking passive approach to ownership

Tom Brady also said that he's looking forward to his FOX job, which is why he's not going to be a terribly active part of the Raiders franchise:

"This is not something that I’m into it for a year or two years. You know, I’ve got a lot of responsibility with my Fox job, which I take very seriously. But if I’m looking over the course of my life, to have the opportunity to be involved in the NFL is a dream come true. And if I could help the NFL and continue to contribute in a positive way, then you know, that’s been a very enjoyable part of my life."

Tom Brady against the Raiders

Brady's dynasty arguably started with the Raiders in the Tuck Rule game. Had that gone differently, there's no telling what would have happened in his career. However, it's unlikely that this played a role in his decision and it's more likely that the Raiders were available and open to this move.

