NFL Rumors: Owners could force Tom Brady into settling NFL return discussion

Tom Brady's purchase of a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders probably has everyone convinced that his playing career is truly over this time. The retirement seems as if it's going to stick, unlike last time. In fact, many might assume that it's impossible for the star quarterback to ever play again. However, that's not entirely true.

There's never been a player-owner before, but it's not totally out of the question. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal described how this extremely unique scenario would work.

Jimmy Garoppolo underwent surgery on his foot, which has prompted those around the Raiders to wonder what the backup plan is. Brian Hoyer is the backup on the depth chart, but he's hardly Plan B. Could Brady, who was linked to the team before as a free agent, be their savior?

It's not impossible, but it would be extremely difficult. For starters, Bonsignore pointed out that the ownership may only be approved if he's fully retired:

"Interestingly, a league source raised the possibility that Brady’s approval by fellow owners could come with the provision that he is fully retired. If so, that eliminates the possibility of him trying to simultaneously own a piece of the franchise while also playing for it."

That alone makes this whole thing questionable.

Inside how Tom Brady could theoretically return to the NFL

The Raiders insider also said that if the sale goes through without any of those stipulations, then Tom Brady could play again. He would have to get unanimous support of all owners in the NFL, including Jerry Jones.

Tom Brady would need owner approval to return

That's unlikely to occur. 32 people aren't likely to agree on something, especially if it means the most accomplished NFL player ever returning to potentially haunt their teams once more.

If he failed to secure all 32 votes, then Brady would have to sell back his share of the team and then he would be free to do whatever he wants.

Given his age, the level at which he was playing before retirement, the deal with Las Vegas and his contract with FOX, that's also extremely unlikely.

A Brady return is possible, but it's not very probable at all.

