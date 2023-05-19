What is dead may never die is certainly what NFL fans will be hoping when it comes to Tom Brady's NFL career.

On February 1, 2023, Brady announced he'd be hanging up his cleats, for real this time. Since that day, speculation has been rife around the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Tom Brady
Truly grateful on this day. Thank you

Could he be coaxed out of retirement one last time like he did the year before with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Surely he wouldn't want to go out like that, on a whimper of a season with no Super Bowl to show for it.

At the time, Brady announced:

“Good morning guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring. For good."

That blanket statement hasn't put a stop to the speculation. Far from it.

According to OLBG's odds, here's what bookmakers are saying on Tom Brady potentially making a far-fetched return to his beloved league.

Odds on Tom Brady's next NFL career move

Tom Brady’s Next Career Move Moneyline Probability Stays retired +900 10% Miami Dolphins +1300 7.14% Washington Commanders +1500 6.25% New England Patriots +2000 4.76% Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2500 3.85% Indianapolis Colts +2500 3.85% Tennessee Titans +3000 3.23% Las Vegas Raiders +5000 1.96% Atlanta Falcons +5000 1.96%

Sportsbooks give the Miami Dolphins the best shot at convincing the living legend to come out of retirement for one last dance. Should he choose to accept this mission, Brady would be making a comeback on a loaded roster complete with the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Jalen Ramsey, Bradley Chubb and Xavien Howard.

The Dolphins, of course, will remember what happened the last time they went after Brady. That pursuit cost them a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a price they paid for tampering, with owner Stephen Ross also slapped with a $1.5 million fine.

The Commanders have the next-best odds with a 6.25% probability of a shot at Brady, while his beloved Patriots have been given a 4.76% chance at the services of the iconic QB.

Those aren't the only rumors surrounding Brady since his retirement.

Sportskeeda Pro Football



These Tom Brady x Kim K rumors are going VIRAL

Tom Brady's dating rumors taking NFL Twitter by storm

Take these rumors with more than a pinch of salt, but it appears a section of NFL Twitter is convinced the retired quarterback is dating Kim Kardashian.

These rumors have seemingly risen from an interview from Julie Chen Moonves, host of the hit reality show "Big Brother."

She suggested she'd love to see Brady and Kim K link up.

Moonves said:

"Seven Super Bowl rings, but can he win Big Brother? And he's single. And I think Kim Kardashian, you know — I'm just saying, a little showmance. I'm just putting it out there, I love love."

Since that interview, the force has been strong in the speculation regarding the two celebrities.

What are the bookmakers saying about these rumors, you ask?

Odds say Kardashian has a 10% shot at Tom Brady, while Taylor Swift is also somewhere near the top of that leaderboard.

