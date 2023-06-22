"Gets more retirements than me" - Peyton Manning gets candid on Tom Brady's competitive drive

Tom Brady's competitive drive is well noted. The legendary quarterback likely wouldn't have as many Super Bowl rings without it and he likely wouldn't have played until he was 45, either. Even Peyton Manning is well aware of that.

On a podcast, he joked about Brady being so competitive that he even had to have more retirements than Manning, who, as most players do, only retired once.

He said:

"To tell you how competitive Brady is, now he goes out and gets more retirements than me, right? I mean seriously, you know? Can I just have something? No, no, no, I'm going to have two retirements, you know, I'm going to have more than Peyton."

Manning retired following the 2015 season in which he won his second Super Bowl. Brady initially retired after the 2021 season in which he made the NFC Championship Game, but decided to run it back for the following season.

He retired for a second time after the Tampa Bay Buccanners suffered an exit in the Wild Card round.

Manning has since gone into the broadcasting world, albeit not in the traditional sense. He makes up one half of the iconic ManningCast that frequents ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast.

Peyton Manning has less retirements than Tom Brady

Brady, meanwhile, is set to join the FOX broadcast crew as a regular member with a massive contract.

Will Tom Brady get a third retirement?

When calling time on his career, Tom Brady announced that he would not he coming out of retirement again. He stressed that this one was final. However, people still think he could return. A little while ago, he clarified all of those rumors.

Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady

He said:

"I'm certain I'm not playing again. So, I've tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that cause I've already told people that lots of times, but I'm looking forward to my broadcasting job at FOX next year."

He is not going to come back to the NFL, so Tom Brady's career is done and he will finish with one more retirement than Peyton Manning, unless Manning decides to step back into the huddle for some reason.

