Fact Check: Was Patrick Mahomes hit by a car? Explaining viral rumors about Chiefs QB

There is a viral rumor about Patrick Mahomes involving a serious accident. The rumor is that he was struck by a car and that he sustained pretty serious injuries. However, fortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs, this is not the case. Mahomes is in good health according to all reports.
The rumor stemmed from a viral meme in which content creators would put a video of a trash can getting hit by a car and say "(insert player) was hit by a car." The meme is supposed to imply that whatever player they use is akin to a trash can.
It's hard to say that a two-time MVP, two-time Super Bowl winner and two-time Super Bowl MVP is trash, but that's the idea behind the joke. Patrick Mahomes has not suffered any injuries or been hit by a car.
Can Patrick Mahomes repeat as MVP, Super Bowl champ?
Patrick Mahomes had a season for the ages last year and could be dubbed the NFL's number one player soon. He won MVP and the Super Bowl, something not many players have ever done.
The odds of his repeating as MVP are pretty good. He is currently the favorite:
- Patrick Mahomes (KC)+700
- Joe Burrow (CIN) +750
- Josh Allen (BUF) +800
- Jalen Hurts (PHI) +800
- Lamar Jackson (BAL) +1200
- Trevor Lawrence (JAX) +1400
- Justin Herbert (LAC) +1400
- Justin Fields (CHI) +1400
- Aaron Rodgers (GB) +1400
- Dak Prescott (DAL) +2000
- Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) +2000
- Deshaun Watson (CLE) +3000
However, Joe Burrow is right behind him. Only 50 separates their odds, which indicates it will be a close race. Not to be outdone, both Josh Allen (last year's preseason favorite) and Jalen Hurts (last year's runner up) are 100 behind Mahomes.
The Chiefs are also the current Super Bowl favorites:
- Chiefs +600
- Eagles +800
- Bills +900
- 49ers +1000
- Bengals +1000
- Cowboys +1400
Anything can happen, but the oddsmakers like the Chiefs' chances at winning it all for the third time in the Mahomes era.