Fact Check: Was Patrick Mahomes hit by a car? Explaining viral rumors about Chiefs QB

There is a viral rumor about Patrick Mahomes involving a serious accident. The rumor is that he was struck by a car and that he sustained pretty serious injuries. However, fortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs, this is not the case. Mahomes is in good health according to all reports.

Joe Shiesty @JoeCoolStan

Patrick Mahomes was reportedly struck by a car outside of his Kansas City home this morning



BREAKING:Patrick Mahomes was reportedly struck by a car outside of his Kansas City home this morning BREAKING: Patrick Mahomes was reportedly struck by a car outside of his Kansas City home this morning 😳 https://t.co/GmY2dkHR45

The rumor stemmed from a viral meme in which content creators would put a video of a trash can getting hit by a car and say "(insert player) was hit by a car." The meme is supposed to imply that whatever player they use is akin to a trash can.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's hard to say that a two-time MVP, two-time Super Bowl winner and two-time Super Bowl MVP is trash, but that's the idea behind the joke. Patrick Mahomes has not suffered any injuries or been hit by a car.

Can Patrick Mahomes repeat as MVP, Super Bowl champ?

Patrick Mahomes had a season for the ages last year and could be dubbed the NFL's number one player soon. He won MVP and the Super Bowl, something not many players have ever done.

The odds of his repeating as MVP are pretty good. He is currently the favorite:

Patrick Mahomes (KC)+700

Joe Burrow (CIN) +750

Josh Allen (BUF) +800

Jalen Hurts (PHI) +800

Lamar Jackson (BAL) +1200

Trevor Lawrence (JAX) +1400

Justin Herbert (LAC) +1400

Justin Fields (CHI) +1400

Aaron Rodgers (GB) +1400

Dak Prescott (DAL) +2000

Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) +2000

Deshaun Watson (CLE) +3000

However, Joe Burrow is right behind him. Only 50 separates their odds, which indicates it will be a close race. Not to be outdone, both Josh Allen (last year's preseason favorite) and Jalen Hurts (last year's runner up) are 100 behind Mahomes.

Will Jow Burrow take MVP from Patrick Mahomes?

The Chiefs are also the current Super Bowl favorites:

Chiefs +600

Eagles +800

Bills +900

49ers +1000

Bengals +1000

Cowboys +1400

Anything can happen, but the oddsmakers like the Chiefs' chances at winning it all for the third time in the Mahomes era.

Poll : 0 votes