“It would be worrisome” – Josh Allen addresses backlash on gracing Madden 24 cover

Josh Allen's likeness being on the Madden 24 cover has not thrilled everyone. In fact, there was substantial backlash to the Buffalo Bills' quarterback's announcement. Allen is a popular player, but he was not most people's first choice for the cover.

Allen is taking it all in stride, though. He's not worried that there was backlash and he's not worried about people disliking him. He believes that this is an honor and that if other teams' fans don't like him, that's fine:

“It’s an opportunity that not many people get to do. If you’re not being hated on by 31 other teams, you’re doing something wrong. As long as your fanbase loves you, that’s all that matters. This is the world we live in, it’s competitive. We don’t like the opposing teams, opposing fans don’t like us and vice versa. At the end of the day, it’s about respect. If there weren’t 31 teams that didn’t particularly like me that’d be worrisome.”

Allen is the first Buffalo player to ever grace the Madden cover.

Could Madden curse haunt Josh Allen in 2023?

Josh Allen could be the next victim of the Madden curse. Rob Gronkowski, Peyton Hillis, Antonio Brown, Donovan McNabb and others have been plagued after appearing on the cover.

However, the curse appears to be a thing of the past. Recent cover athletes Patrick Mahomes (twice), Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson avoided it. It hasn't been a prominent thing in a while.

Patrick Mahomes avoided the curse. Can Josh Allen?

Yes, there's a possibility that Allen falls victim here, but he's good enough that he should avoid anything negative from being on the cover.

Madden 24 release date: All you need to know about latest edition

Madden 24 is slated to release on August 18, which comes right in the middle of the preseason and just in time for the beginning of the regular season. Josh Allen's cover will be available for pre-order before then, though.

It will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X as well as on Steam. The expected price is $70 USD and it is expected to be cross-platform.

