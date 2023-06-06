Is Madden 24 going to be on PS4? All you need to know about EA Sports' consoles ahead of the game's release

Madden 24 will likely be available on the Play Station 4 console. EA has a long history of supporting older consoles, so it will likely be a few more years before Madden skips the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Madden 24, the staple video game for football enthusiasts, is set to feature many modern features, and owners of the PS4 Pro and Slim are likely to be included in the fun.

Dom @itsdomyoutube Like if you’re excited for the Madden 24 beta Like if you’re excited for the Madden 24 beta https://t.co/iOve6Atu3D

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Potential Madden 24 consoles

While nothing is confirmed yet, EA is not expected to drop support for older consoles this year. Known for supporting older consoles, there's no indication of that changing anytime soon.

Fans can expect Madden 24 to likely support the following platforms:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 Pro

PlayStation 4 Slim

PlayStation 5

Windows

Xbox One

Xbox One S

Xbox One X

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X

It is important to note that the Madden video game series has not come to Nintendo Switch, and there has not been any news about a release for the portable console in 2024.

Furthermore, Madden 24 won't come to PS3 or Xbox 360 as those consoles are officially incompatible with the iconic gaming franchise.

How much will Madden 24 cost?

EA will likely use tiered pricing for Madden 24 as it has for several years.

The base version of Madden 23 started at $59.99 for the Xbox One and PS4, while the basic version for PS5 and Xbox One Series X started at $69.99. It is expected to stay the same this year.

The Madden 24 bundles however will cost more than the base game. Fans can expect these to retail somewhere between $79.99 and $99.99 without a deal.

It's also worth noting that Madden 23 players who lost saved files will get a 50% discount on a copy of Madden 24.

PJ @PJ23_24 October is here, take me back to playing Madden Mobile most feared October is here, take me back to playing Madden Mobile most feared https://t.co/dMA9t4VZAt

Is there a Madden 24 mobile version?

Of course, there's a Madden 24 mobile iteration as well, and fans can expect EA to bring Madden 24 to iPhone, iPad, and Android.

While robust, the mobile version of Madden is a toned-down version of the game. However, unlike the full-blown version of Madden, it's free to play.

Poll : 0 votes