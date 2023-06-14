“Pat who?” - Ja’Marr Chase fires shots at Patrick Mahomes after Joe Burrow names Chiefs; star as NFL’s QB1

The Patrick Mahomes vs Joe Burrow debate may not end any time soon. Even after Mahomes topped Burrow in the AFC Championship Game, won the Super Bowl and the MVP award (not to mention Super Bowl MVP), there are still people who say Burrow is the best quarterback in the NFL.

Burrow himself is not one of those people. When asked, he did not hesitate to say Mahomes was the current best quarterback in the league. Burrow's top target, Ja'Marr Chase, couldn't believe that.

"Pat who?"



#Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase was asked if Patrick Mahomes was the best QB in the league."Pat who?" #Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase was asked if Patrick Mahomes was the best QB in the league."Pat who?"(🎥 @bobbystroupe)https://t.co/VFbNiEcNRa

When asked, the wide receiver did not hesitate to say that Burrow was the easy choice. When told that his quarterback deflected the credit to Mahomes, he was shocked:

“Joe Burrow, everybody knows that, that’s easy, MVP… who said Pat?... Pat who?”

Chase firmly believes his quarterback, who has helped him record 2,501 yards and 22 touchdowns in his NFL career, is the best in the league and wants to see him crowned as such.

The league has shared promotional videos for the upcoming NFL Top 100 countdown, with many different responses for who should be number one. Many players said the Kansas City Chiefs star would be, but Chase has unwavering confidence in Joe Burrow.

Patrick Mahomes likely to be number one on NFL 100

Despite Ja'Marr Chase's best efforts, it's very unlikely that Joe Burrow tops Patrick Mahomes on the list. Burrow had an excellent year and will very easily be within the top 10, but the top spot is all but assured to Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes will probably be ranked higher than Joe Burrow

Mahomes had a season for the ages, throwing for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns- all without a top wide receiver. He won MVP, the Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP, so he accumulated all the accolades. It's very difficult to see anyone beating him out.

This season, though, could be Burrow's chance. As he continues to get better and gel with the Cincinnati Bengals offense, he could do well enough to convince voters to name him MVP.

If so, he could be atop the list next offseason, but he has work to do to get there.

