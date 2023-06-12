Patrick Mahomes’ toughest opponents ever list makes 2022 Super Bowl all the more wild 

The 2022 Los Angeles Rams don't seem like a historically good team or defense, but Patrick Mahomes' recent comments seem to indicate the opposite. The NFL MVP was recently asked about the three toughest defenders he's ever had to face. Not many people make life difficult for the two-time Super Bowl champion, but these three do - and they were all on that Rams title team.

Mahomes said:

"In my career, Aaron Donald one. That's out the gate. Jalen Ramsey, especially the last few years, has always been a dog and Von Miller, and I'm glad he's not in my division anymore."

In 2022, Donald and Miller were rushing the passer and Ramsey was covering the opposing team's best wide receiver. The Kansas City Chiefs did not play the Rams that season, though they almost did.

Los Angeles was waiting in the Super Bowl for whoever won the AFC Championship Game and the Cincinnati Bengals topped the Chiefs.

Mahomes likely would never pass up a chance at another ring, but he might have breathed a small sigh of relief knowing he didn't have to face his three nightmarish opponents.

The Rams went 12-5 before running through the playoffs and ousting the Bengals to win the Super Bowl. Their defense was stout that year, but it wasn't compared to modern day shutdown defenses like the Legion of Boom or the 2015 Denver Broncos.

In hindsight, it may be worth revisiting since Mahomes, one of the best NFL players ever, says those three members of that Rams unit are his most feared opponents.

Patrick Mahomes can repeat as MVP

It's rare for anyone to repeat as MVP in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers did it recently, but few others have ever done it. Patrick Mahomes won last year, but can he repeat?

It will take a special year from someone else to take the award away, but it can certainly happen. Had Jalen Hurts not gotten injured at the end of the season, there's a chance he could have won.

Patrick Mahomes can win MVP again

Right now, Mahomes is the favorite and it's hard to see anyone stealing his crown this year.

