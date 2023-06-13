Tom Brady recently popped up with MrBeast to film an impressive video, but ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith was not impressed. The popular YouTube creator challenged the retired quarterback to hit a flying drone with a football. Brady said if he did it on the first try, he might need to come out of retirement. He did it on the first try.

Nevertheless, while the Internet swooned over Brady's accuracy and arm strength even after retirement, Smith was not at all surprised by this.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The ESPN commentator had this to say:

"Far from surprising. The man is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and considered the GOAT from the quarterback position in NFL history. He's throwing a football to hit a drone. I've seen him hit and throw open to receivers for 20 plus years. I'm not surprised. It's not a big deal."

To Smith's point, Brady has made impressive throws for most of his life. For the past two decades and change, he's diced up NFL defenses with precision throws, which to Smith is far more impressive than hitting a drone off of a boat.

Is Tom Brady coming out of retirement?

Despite the clever joke and his successful throw, Tom Brady is not coming out of retirement. Amidst rampant rumors that he might come in and take over with the team he now partly owns, the recent retiree shut down all of the talk.

Tom Brady shut down the return rumors

In an interview, he said:

"I'm certain I'm not playing again. So, I've tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that cause I've already told people that lots of times, but I'm looking forward to my broadcasting job at FOX next year."

He continued, stressing that he's a full-time father now:

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders and we're in the process of that, along with the other different things I'm a part of professionally and in my personal life. Just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things they have going on. That's a very important job and I take them all pretty seriously."

Even though he clearly still has it, he's not interested in a return to the NFL again.

Poll : 0 votes