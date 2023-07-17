NFL Rumors: Tom Brady gets bad news on multi-million Raiders ownership move

Tom Brady is on a quest to become a part-owner of an NFL franchise, but he may just have to wait a while longer.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion confirmed he's in talks with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis to buy a slice of ownership in the franchise. Brady already became a part-owner in the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces earlier this year.

NFL owners are yet to vote through the sale of the minority stake, however.

There was hope that it would be voted on this month in Minneapolis. But according to a Washington Post report, Roger Goodell's extension and Tom Brady's Raiders ownership move are not likely to be resolved during the meeting.

At least 24 NFL owners will have to approve Brady's partnership to formalize the sale.

Will Tom Brady's Raiders ownership clash with his $375 million FOX Sports deal?

Per ESPN, Brady's deal to step into the broadcasting booth with FOX Sports is unlikely to affect his purchase of a minority stake in the Raiders.

Prior to the Raiders arrangement, Brady was reportedly interested in an ownership stake with the Miami Dolphins. However, a six-month investigation detailed that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross violated the league's anti-tampering policy during conversations with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

As a result, Miami was docked a first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Tom Brady @TomBrady The countdown to Wolverine football season is on, and I want to know - who's the biggest fan? @Autograph has teamed up with our new friends at MGOBlog to find out. So jump in, put your fandom to the test, and GO BLUE. #AGpartner

What has Tom Brady been up to in retirement?

Brady has been far from quiet since hanging up his cleats.

The Patriots icon has been making headlines over the past few weeks for a number of reasons.

For starters, Tom Brady's FTX loss has been in and out of the NFL news circle for the past year. According to a New York Times report, Brady lost $30 million during the cryptocurrency platform's fall.

His ex-wife Gisele Bundchen lost a reported $18 million in the same deal. Both Brady and Bundchen were seemingly paid mostly in FTX stock as part of the endorsement agreement.

Brady has also been in the news for being spotted with Kim Kardashian at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's annual Hamptons white party.

