Tom Brady decided to retire after 23 seasons in the NFL and seven Super Bowl rings to his name. The next chapter of the 45-year-old's life will see him still a part of the league. Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal last year to join FOX Sports as their lead NFL color analyst in the broadcasting booth.

However, one NFL insider spoke on how his investment in the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency company FTX could impact his deal with FOX.

Andrew Marchand noted that Brady's $30 million loss with FTX could give his future employer some hesitation in an interview on SI Media with Jimmy Traina:

"But the meter did move when I saw how much money he lost in crypto. You gotta make that money up. People don't like to lose money, especially when they fly private, and they live a life where you need a lot of things, you know, understandably because of who he is and how he has to live.

"You can't just walk around the street. You're right. So the meter did move. It did move towards it."

Tom Brady is set to start his deal with FOX Sports next year. Marchand added in his interview that those odds have shifted to under 50 - 50.

The NFL great joined FTX back in 2021 along with his then-wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen. When the company went bankrupt last November, Brady suffered a $30 million loss while Bundchen lost $18 million.

Where does Tom Brady's FOX Sports deal rank among other NFL analysts?

Brady is set to make $37.5 million per year on his deal with FOX Sports starting in 2024. It will eclipse the $18 million a year that CBS Sports is giving Tony Romo and what ESPN is giving Troy Aikman.

The former three-time NFL MVP made over a half-billion dollars in his time in the league and has a net worth of $300 million.

Time will time as to whether Tom Brady will be in the broadcasting booth with Kevin Burkhardt in 2024.

