Tom Brady strongly considering quitting 10-year $375M FOX deal, NFL insider claims

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady finally announced his retirement from the league in the offseason. Many didn't know what he would do next, but luckily, he already had something lined up.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375m deal with Fox Sports to be a commentator and many thought he would be in the booth this upcoming year. But he is taking a year off to then come into his new media role in 2024.

But there is a chance he might not call an NFL game at all, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchland. He said on his weekly podcast with John Ourand that Tom Brady isn't sure if he really wants to follow through on the deal.

Marchland said via thebiglead.com:

"It was at 51 percent that he's going to do it to 49 that he's not going to do it with the reasoning it's so much money he'll try it for a year. However, I've talked to a couple people recently close to Brady and I kind of feel like I'm going 49 percent chance he does it, 51 percent chance he doesn't. He doesn't want to travel that much — obviously he's going to go private."

"I think Brady's a guy who, if he's in, he's all-in, so he's not going to be showing up day of games like Joe Buck and Troy Aikman do sometimes. He's going to be there early if he's going to do it. So it's going to be a four-day event, again, cry me a river for that type of money for five and a half months."

Tom Brady to have no shortage of options post-career

After having such an illustrious career that spanned over two decades, naturally the next move for someone like Tom Brady is to put his knowledge of the game to good use in the media scene.

With Brady having so much going on off the field like his BradyBrand clothing line and several other ventures like Autograph and TB12, there is no shortage of options for the 45-year-old.

As Marchland stated, the travel that would be required for Brady to do his commentary position is significant. But when you have $375 million on the table, perhaps you can look past that.

However, his family was a big reason for him finally calling it quits, and going on the road again (albeit differently) during the NFL season would see him miss out on time with his kids.

While it is a lot of money, perhaps Tom Brady simply wants to spend more time with his family than commentating on football games.

