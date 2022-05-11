Tom Brady's new FOX deal worth more than his NFL career earnings

Tom Brady has confirmed his post retirement plans. The legendary quarterback has signed a deal with FOX Sports to be the broadcast giant's NFL analyst after calling it a day on his career.

According to Tom Pelissero and Andrew Marchand, Brady is set to make $375 million in his first ten years calling games for FOX.

The quarterback is projected to make more money as a broadcaster than he did playing football. Based on numbers obtained by Pelissero from the NFLPA, the quarterback has made $292.5 million since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Meaning, the quarterback is set to make almost $100 million more in ten years than he has made in two-plus decades in the NFL.

His original rookie contract included a $38,500 signing bonus.



According to NFLPA records, Tom Brady's career earnings from his NFL contracts total about $292.5 million.

With the new deal in place, most expect the quarterback to officially hang it up after the 2022 season. However, the contract remains in reserve and will come into effect when Brady's NFL career officially wraps up.

Tom Brady's retirement saga

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Football Team

For two decades, the quarterback was synonymous with the New England Patriots. He was drafted by the franchise in 2000 and reliably lined up under center for the team every fall until 2020.

In 2020, the quarterback joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping the organization to a Lombardi trophy. In 2021, the team won their division and won a playoff game before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Shortly after what many saw as a typical exit from his final game of the playoffs, Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL. Later, rumors swirled that he had retired with the goal of becoming a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins. However, when news broke about Brian Flores suing the team in addition to several others over discrimination, the quarterback abandoned those plans.

Soon after, Brady announced he was unretiring and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In total, the quarterback retired for six weeks.

Many thought the conversation around the quarterback's future would die down, but his new deal with FOX has proven to be an unseen twist in a chaotic six-month period.

