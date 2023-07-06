How much was Tom Brady’s FTX investment worth? Report sheds light on retired QB and Gisele Bundchen’s stake

NFL
By Colin D'Cunha
Modified Jul 06, 2023 12:25 GMT
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's FTX investment once again in the spotlight

Tom Brady's FTX investment didn't quite go according to plan, all things considered.

The crypto company's stunning fall from grace saw a number of big-name celebrities named in a lawsuit, with the likes of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal also named alongside Brady and his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen.

A new report has since revealed more precise details on Brady's FTX stake and the dollar value of his investment.

What was Tom Brady's role in the FTX scandal? How much did he lose in the crypto crash?

This week, a New York Times report revealed Brady got paid $30 million for the endorsement agreement he signed in 2021. Most of that money consisted of FTX stock.

The company's documents at the time highlighted its list of top equity holders and showed that Brady owned over 1.1 million in common shares.

The lawsuit filed against Brady, O'Neal, Gisele Bundchen and a bunch of other celebrities claims they promoted unregistered securities by serving as brand ambassadors for FTX.

Does anybody else notice Tom Brady selling his image out to lame rental car commercials after losing his money to FTX?Poor guy

Did Gisele Bundchen invest in FTX?

Per the same New York Times report, Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was paid $18 million, again, nearly entirely in FTX stock.

The company's documents revealed the Brazilian supermodel owned nearly 700,000 common shares in the fallen crypto business.

Bundchen addressed her involvement in the FTX scandal earlier this year in a tell-all interview with Vanity Fair.

She said:

“I was blindsided. I’m no different than everyone else that trusted the hype. It’s just...terrible. I’m so sorry for all of us that this happened, and I just pray that justice gets made.”

A separate report detailing the case claimed that the seven-time Super Bowl champion and Bundchen attempted to curve the service of the lawsuit.

Per The Athletic, one plaintiff's motion on the case read:

“It took over half a dozen attempts at personal service on Mr. Brady before he told his counsel to finally accept the request for waiver of service form that was sent to them nearly a month prior."
What is Tom Brady doing now?

Brady, of course, has since retired from the NFL. For good this time... or so he claims.

The Patriots legend has, however, made a couple of moves to retain some involvement in the sport.

He has a $375 million deal with FOX to step into the broadcasting booth starting in 2024. He has also acquired a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders after earlier buying a similar stake in the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

