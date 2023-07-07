Tony Romo made his way from the football field to the broadcasting booth for CBS after 13 seasons in the NFL in April 2017. The duo of Romo and veteran play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz became a must-see for NFL fans. However, not everyone is a fan of the former Cowboys quarterback in the booth.

Colin Cowherd of FS1 was interviewed on the House of Strauss podcast recently and stated that Romo seemed unprepared at times last season while calling games:

“Tony Romo, sometimes I would listen to him. And my take listening, judging him as a broadcaster was, sometimes in these more boring, ugly games, he didn’t sound entirely prepared. Like he prepared for a two-and-a-half-hour battle, and it was a four-hour awful game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He sounds like sometimes he’s just ad-libbing a lot. Where there’s other guys, I feel like you can hear the homework, you can hear the diligence, you can hear the work.”

Cowherd added that he feels the former Dallas Cowboys star does a great job but that golf could be a hindrance. Romo re-signed with CBS Sports, getting a 10-year, $180 million contract. During his playing career, Romo made $127.4 million in his NFL career.

The four-time Pro Bowler started 127 games for the Cowboys after joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2003. He threw for 34,183 yards, 248 touchdowns and 117 interceptions with the franchise. Romo led the team to four playoff appearances, winning two games.

How does Tony Romo's salary compare to some of his competitors?

ESPN MNF team of Joe Buck (L) and Troy Aikman (R)

Tony Romo and his $18 million per year deal ranks as one of the highest in the sports industry. Another former Cowboys quarterback, Troy Aikman, equals Romo's salary after leaving Fox Sports to be the lead NFL analyst on Monday Night Football at ESPN.

Joe Buck, Aikman's broadcasting partner, made the move to ESPN and makes $15 million per season. However, Tom Brady takes the mantle as the highest-paid broadcaster but won't start calling games for Fox until 2024. Brady inked a 10-year, $375 million deal last May.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Awful Announcing and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes