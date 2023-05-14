Dallas Cowboys schedule 2023: Game-by-game and win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The NFL released the full 17-game fixture last week and now the Dallas Cowboys know when and where they will be playing in 2023.

Coming off another disappointing campaign that ended in the Divisional Round, Mike McCarthy's team needs to get moving if they are to secure that elusive Lombardi Trophy.

The Cowboys' fixture is one of the harder ones in the NFL (ranked fifth), so they will have their work cut out to get to that 12-win number they have managed in back-to-back seasons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Cowboys 2023 Schedule

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

The Cowboys' full 2023 schedule is as follows via Dallascowboys.com:

Week 1: at New York Giants (Sun. 9/10, 7:20 p.m.)

Week 2: New York Jets (Sun. 9/17, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 3: at Arizona Cardinals (Sun. 9/24, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 4: New England Patriots (Sun. 10/1, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 5: at San Francisco 49ers (Sun. 10/8, 7:20 p.m.)

Week 6: at Los Angeles Chargers (Mon. 10/16, 7:15 p.m.)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Los Angeles Rams (Sun. 10/29, 12:00 p.m.)

Week 9: at Philadelphia Eagles (Sun. 11/5, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 10: New York Giants (Sun. 11/12, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 11: at Carolina Panthers (Sun. 11/19, 12:00 p.m.)

Week 12: Washington Commanders (Thurs. 11/23, 3:30 p.m.)

Week 13: Seattle Seahawks (Thurs. 11/30, 7:15 p.m.)

Week 14: Philadelphia Eagles (Sun. 12/10, 7:20 p.m.)

Week 15: at Buffalo Bills (Sun. 12/17, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 16: at Miami Dolphins (Sun. 12/24, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 17: Detroit Lions (Sat. 12/30, 7:15 p.m.)

Week 18: at Washington Commanders (TBD)

So, as we can see, Dallas has a tricky start to the season and it will be critical to bank wins early in the year.

Dallas Cowboys 2023: Game-by-game Prediction

Week 1: Dallas Cowboys @ Giants

Prediction: Cowboys 27-17 Giants

Explanation: Dak Prescott has a good record vs. the Giants. Although the Cowboys are playing away from home, Dallas should have too much firepower on both sides of the ball to start the season with a win.

Week 2: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets

Prediction: Cowboys 24- 21 Jets

Explanation: This is a true toss-up as the Cowboys face their nemesis in Aaron Rodgers. The saving grace is that Dallas gets Rodgers before he can get into a rhythm with his new team.

It will be the first game at AT&T Stadium, so the crowd will be up for it and Dallas wins a close one.

Week 3: Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals

Prediction: Cowboys 31-14 Cardinals

Explanation: Dallas gets a reprieve of sorts against a rebuilding Cardinals team without Kyler Murray. The Cowboys shouldn't have too much trouble navigating this one and expect Prescott and Co. to put up points.

Week 4: Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots

Prediction: Cowboys 24-17 Patriots

Explanation: Prescott has struggled against Bill Belichick and needed overtime to beat Mac Jones in their last outing. While this is a vastly different Patriots outfit, no doubt Belichick will have something up his sleeve.

A true danger game, but one that Dallas should be winning.

Week 5: Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers

Prediction: Cowboys 17-27 49ers

Explanation: Prescott and Co. return to the scene of the crime from last year's playoff loss. Perhaps one of the hardest assignments in football is playing at Levi's Stadium and expect this one to be a tight and tense affair.

Yet, given the 49ers' defense, Dallas will get after Prescott and make life difficult, resulting in the Cowboys' first loss of the year.

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers

Prediction: Cowboys 27-24 Chargers

Explanation: Another 50/50 game for Dallas and one that they narrowly win. The Cowboys haven't played the Chargers since 2021 (a 20-17 win) and expect this one to go down to the wire with Dallas shading it...just.

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams

Prediction: Cowboys 31-27 Rams

Explanation: The Rams are an unknown quantity heading into the season. Will Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald be fully healthy? The defense no longer has Jalen Ramsey, and against a Dallas offense that can put up points, expect this one to be a high-scoring affair.

Week 9: Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

Prediction: Cowboys 21-31 Eagles

Explanation: The Cowboys rarely play well at Lincoln Financial Field and in the first meeting of the two NFC powerhouses, Dallas gets its second loss for the year.

The Eagles dominated the draft and with another year under his belt, Jalen Hurts should again excel, with Prescott and Co. finding it tough in that type of environment.

Week 10: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Prediction: Cowboys 24-21 Giants

Explanation: A 50/50 game as the Giants usually put up a good fight at AT&T Stadium. A lot will depend on how Daniel Jones can navigate Dan Quinn's defense, but Dallas sweeps the Giants in 2023...but only just.

Week 11: Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers

Prediction: Cowboys 27-21 Panthers

Explanation: Halfway through the season, it is tough to see what kind of team the Panthers will be with Bryce Young. But playing in Carolina has notoriously been challenging for Dallas.

It is a true danger game for McCarthy's side, but one they should be winning if they have Super Bowl intentions.

Week 12: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

Prediction: Cowboys 24-17 Commanders

Explanation: The Cowboys will no doubt want to get revenge for the 26-6 humiliation they suffered last season and being at home, expect McCarthy's team to get the win.

It will be tough as the Commanders have an improved roster, but in a close one, Dallas gets the win.

Week 13: Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks

Prediction: Cowboys 21-24 Seahawks

Explanation: Seattle hit its draft out of the park and with Geno Smith under center again, the Seahawks pull off an upset at AT&T Stadium.

Boasting an attacking trio of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, coupled with running backs in Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, the Seahawks hand Dallas their third loss for the year.

Week 14: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Prediction: Cowboys 31-30 Eagles

Explanation: Like last season, Dallas and Philadelphia split the series 1-1 and will do so again in 2023.

In what will be an entertaining game, Dallas outlasts Hurts and the Eagles but only just in what could be the game of the year.

Week 15: Dallas Cowboys @ Buffalo Bills

Prediction: Cowboys 17-27 Bills

Explanation: Buffalo at this time of year, yikes. It will be cold, windy, and possibly snowing, something that Dallas doesn't like.

Josh Allen and the Bills are in Super Bowl contention and lay down a marker at home, handing Dallas its fourth loss of the season in a brutal way.

Week 16: Dallas Cowboys @ Miami Dolphins

Prediction: Cowboys 21-26 Dolphins

Explanation: Back-to-back AFC East teams and back-to-back losses. The Dolphins have some serious firepower on offense and have added Jalen Ramsey on defense.

This will be a tough outing for the Cowboys, and it will end in defeat as Miami are tough to beat at home.

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions

Prediction: Cowboys 30-27 Lions

Explanation: The Lions nearly got the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium last year and despite the 24-6 scoreline, the game was much closer.

The Lions have improved their roster significantly via the draft but are handed a loss in a high-scoring and entertaining game with the Cowboys sneaking past.

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders

Prediction: Cowboys 21-20 Commanders

Explanation: Dallas will look to right the wrongs of last year's 26-6 loss and depending on how Washington's season goes, this could be a dead rubber.

Nonetheless, Dallas ends its regular season with a nail-biting win in the nation's capital.

Dallas Cowboys regular season record: 12-5

The Cowboys ended their regular season with a third straight 12-win season and embark on yet another playoff campaign. The NFC Championship drought will likely be weighing heavily on their minds.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes