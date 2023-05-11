Who do the Cowboys play on Thanksgiving this year

It really isn't an NFL season in earnest unless the Dallas Cowboys are suiting up on Thanksgiving, is it?

True to tradition, Mike McCarthy's Cowboys will take the field on Thanksgiving this year. Dallas' Week 12 schedule sees them take on the in-flux Washington Commanders, according to NBC Sport's JP Finlay.

JP Finlay @JPFinlayNBCS 🦃🦃Here’s the big one - Commanders @ Cowboys on Thanksgiving, per sources. Traditional rivalry game will have a huge audience. 🦃🦃Here’s the big one - Commanders @ Cowboys on Thanksgiving, per sources. Traditional rivalry game will have a huge audience.

Dallas will reportedly host the Commanders on Thanksgiving at the AT&T Stadium.

While the full schedule will be out at 8PM ET on May 11, one other pivotal fixture is on the books for the season.

Dallas Cowboys 2023 schedule: What we know so far

Dallas will kick off their 2023 NFL season taking on the New York Giants in what should be a blockbuster Week 1 outing. The Cowboys will, however, open the season on the road at the MetLife Stadium.

In Week 5, they will take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

The 2023 season should ideally see the Cowboys take a step up and compete with the big boys (read: Eagles). Having let go of Ezekiel Elliott and his albatross of a contract, the Cowboys made some shrewd moves in the offseason to load the roster.

In comes Brandin Cooks to give Dak Prescott another weapon on offense, while Stephen Gilmore will also shore up Dallas' ranks this year.

The Cowboys also drafted Mazi Smith in the 2023 NFL Draft with the 26th overall pick. Smith, who already has Micah Parsons' vote of confidence, was among 2022's best run defenders in college football at Michigan.

Kevin Gray Jr. @KevinGraySports #DallasCowboys



( : timrileytraining IG) Cowboys Micah Parsons working with former Rams SB Champion & current @NFLonPrime analyst Andrew Whitworth on those pass rush skills: timrileytraining IG) Cowboys Micah Parsons working with former Rams SB Champion & current @NFLonPrime analyst Andrew Whitworth on those pass rush skills 👀 #DallasCowboys (🎥: timrileytraining IG) https://t.co/zOZZZFxprA

While Dalton Schultz will be a miss, the Cowboys have Luke Schoonmaker to take his place. In what was seen as a tight end-friendly draft, the Cowboys managed to swoop for the Michigan TE in the second round with the 58th overall pick.

All in all, the Cowboys appear to be in good stead heading into the 2023 season.

One thing to watch, though, will be how Mike McCarthy handles playcalling duties, having taken over from Kellen Moore, who left to join the Chargers after the season.

