Are Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian dating? Michael Rubin breaks silence as rumors swirl post-White Party

That was the question that first emerged in their respective fans' heads in May, when Kardashian was reported to have inquired about joining Brady in owning a property at an exclusive club. But the rumors did not intensify until earlier this month, when the Daily Mail reported seeing the two at an Independence Day party, getting quite close to each other.

But said party's host, Michael Rubin, has come forward to refute them. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight (ET) at the 20th-anniversary party of the Shawn Carter Foundation on Friday, the Fanatics CEO said:

“Honestly, they’re just friends. It’s just the crazy rumors that get out there. Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn’t go out that much. It’s a rare sighting. And Kim doesn’t drink much.

“So I think Kim’s 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors. We always want to laugh about it.”

Could Tom Brady still be returning to the NFL? What it would take for him to take the field again

Tom Brady's love life is not the only thing he has been hearing rumors about lately. He may also have learned of speculation regarding a comeback, even though he is already busy solidifying his life after football.

However, at least one ex-teammate still believes that he may still return to the field. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who won Super Bowl LV with Brady as a rookie, recently said on Richard Sherman's podcast:

"You know what, when he first said he retired, I really thought he was done – I thought he was done, and then he surprised me when he came back. I don’t know, to be honest, I don’t know with him. Because he might be like, ‘Man, that’s it. I had enough of a break. I’m trying to come back and play,’ so I really don’t know to be honest with you.

"I’m sure we’re still reaching out to him trying to see if he’s trying to come back to the team. Hey, it could happen. Anything’s possible."

But for thay happen, Brady must first seek permission from the rest of the ownership board, as league sources relayed to the Las Vegas Review Journal's Vincent Bonsignore:

"If, for argument’s sake, the sale goes through without provisions and Brady opts at some point to come out of retirement to play again, doing so would require approval by the owners. That stipulation about playing applies to every owner, from Jerry Jones to Stan Kroenke.

And even if he receives permission, the Raiders will have to figure out how to fit him in their payroll:

"Without approval, Brady would have to sell back his share of the Raiders before he could return to the field. Even if he did get all the necessary approvals to be an owner and player, 'a ton of salary cap issues would come with that.'"

