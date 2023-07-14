Buccaneers convincing Tom Brady to return? Iconic QB’s future ‘up in the air,’ ex-teammate claims

When, pray tell, will Tom Brady stay retired?

The seven-time Super Bowl champion informed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the rest of his supporters of his decision to call time on his hallowed NFL career early in February.

Brady added that he was retiring 'for good' this time, stating that "you only get one super emotional retirement essay" and he used his up last year.

In any case, the assumption was that he'd stay retired this time around after a dramatic U-turn that seemingly cost him his marriage with Gisele Bundchen.

His Super Bowl champion teammate with the Buccaneers, however, believes he's far from done.

Antoine Winfield Jr appeared on Richard Sherman's podcast on The Volume this week, talking all things Bucs. He said of Brady:

“I’m sure we’re still reaching out to him trying to see if he’s trying to come back to the team. Hey, it could happen. Anything’s possible."

When Sherman added that he wouldn't put it past Brady in a "crazy" world, Winfield Jr said:

“It’s up in the air, man.”

What has Tom Brady been up to in retirement?

The Patriots legend has certainly kept himself busy in the retirement.

Over the past few months, he has purchased minority stakes in both the Las Vegas Aces and the Las Vegas Raiders. He has also invested in a pickleball franchise.

Not all of his investments have been tagged under the 'smart' category, though.

Tom Brady's FTX loss has been in the news on and off over the past year.

According to a New York Times report, Brady lost $30 million in FTX stock after endorsing the company. His ex-wife Gisele Bundchen ended up losing $18 million, though the pair were reportedly paid in FTX stock.

In other news, Brady has been making headlines off the gridiron for entirely different reasons.

He attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's annual Hamptons white party earlier this month. That party spawned a laundry list of headlines after he was spotted with none other than Kim Kardashian.

