Tom Brady delivers three-word review for Tom Cruise's box office scorcher 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning'

Tom Brady has been enjoying life on the bright side since hanging up his cleats.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion finally called time on a hallowed career earlier this year, going out on sort of a whimper with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but with seven Super Bowl rings to boast.

Since then, the Patriots legend has been living life king size.

After making headlines at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's annual Hamptons white party, Brady rolled up to watch Tom Cruise's most recent action-packed offering, 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning.'

Brady's three-word review for Mission: Impossible's latest installment

Safe to say Brady absolutely loved the film.

Why has Tom Brady been so popular in retirement?

He certainly hasn't been offered a moment's peace since announcing his retirement.

Tom Brady's FTX loss has most recently been in the headlines.

A New York Times report revealed the retired quarterback lost $30 million in the crypto company, though most of that money consisted of FTX stock.

His ex-wife Gisele Bundchen also signed up to endorse the crypto exchange at the time. The Brazilian supermodel lost $18 million after FTX's fall. The company's documents revealed she owned nearly 700,000 common shares in the company.

Gisele Bundchen explained her perspective in a tell-all interview with Vanity Fair.

She said:

“I was blindsided. I’m no different than everyone else that trusted the hype. It’s just...terrible. I’m so sorry for all of us that this happened, and I just pray that justice gets made.”

Exploring Tom Brady's net worth in wake of FTX loss

It's important to note that Brady suffered a major loss when the crypto exchange fell from grace. However, since he was paid $30 million in FTX stock, that number likely hasn't dented his net worth.

Per multiple reports, Brady is worth approximately $300 million in 2023.

That figure could soon balloon up.

The NFL icon signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports that will see him step into the broadcasting booth starting 2024. He has also invested in a couple of major sports franchises, buying minority ownership stakes with the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces and the Las Vegas Raiders.

