Rumors of a possible romance between Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian are once again running rampant.

The two were in attendance at Michael Rubin's gigantic 4th of July party in the Hamptons last weekend. The shindig was attended by some of Hollywood's finest.

With the quarterback and Kardashian both in attendance, rumors of a possible romance between the recent divorcees made headlines once again. But there's one person who isn't very happy with these whispers.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, a diehard New England Patriots fan, took umbrage at talk of the links between the pair. Portnoy took to Twitter to address the rumors.

Portnoy said that he doesn't like the possibility of Tom Brady dating Kim Kardashian. He went as far as to say that it makes him physically sick to think about it.

"Ok, I'm going to do a real quick rant here. Just saw a post on Twitter, from New York Post, that Tom Brady is supposedly dating Kim Kardashian. I can't have this. I can't have this. It makes me wanna puke."

Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidente Tom Brady can't date Kim Kardashian. If he's not better than that than we as men have nothing. Tom Brady can't date Kim Kardashian. If he's not better than that than we as men have nothing. https://t.co/GvzrpLkmhb

Dave Portnoy went on to say that while it's technically none of his business, he still has an opinion on the matter. He added that while Kim Kardashian is wildly successful and attractive, her previous history with men concerns him.

He explained that since the paparazzi are drawn to her, he worries that it will have an ill effect on Brady's reputation.

What is Tom Brady doing now? Explaining retired QB's $30 million hit in FTX crash

Last year, when FTX went bankrupt, Tom Brady was one of many who lost money in the crash.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback's endorsement deal with the crypto brand was based on stock in the company with little to no other financial compensation. When FTX went bankrupt, he was essentially left with no compensation.

It's now being reported that the recently retired quarterback lost about $30 million in all. He and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen joined the company in 2021 and did commercials for the cryptocurrency brand.

Both he and Bundchen, along with other celebrities that endorsed the brand, were sued by others that invested in the company. Alleging that they influenced others to purchase the cryptocurrency and that caused them to lose millions of dollars, a number of celebs were named in the lawsuit.

