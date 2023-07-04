Tom Brady has found enjoying himself since he retired for good this offseason after 23 seasons in the NFL. The 45-year-old was recently living it up in the Hamptons at businessman and entrepreneur Michael Rubin's exclusive white party.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner was hanging with the who's who in the world of sports and entertainment. The NFL great was in a photo with NBA superstars James Harden and Devin Booker. He also took a photo with Grammy-nominated singer Travis Scott.

Brady hanging with NBA superstar James Harden and others. Credit: @michaelrubin (IG)

Rubin's A-List party wasn't short of musical entertainment, as R&B superstar Usher was there. Actress and businesswoman Kim Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner were also present. Moreover, Tom Brady wasn't alone in having some NFL talent at the party. Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons was there in his all-white attire.

Micah Parsons (L), Usher (C), and Kim Kardashian (R). Credit: @michaelrubin (IG)

The party also saw the former New England Patriots star in attendance, along with two major power couples. Award-winning actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, her Oscar-winning actor husband Ben Affleck, and music superstars Jay-Z and Beyonce were spotted at the party.

J-Lo and Ben Affleck (L) and Jay-z and Beyonce (R). Credit: @michaelrubin (IG)

Brady has transitioned into life after the NFL, becoming a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Fans will get to see the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback in the broadcast booth for Fox next year as the lead NFL color analyst.

Tom Brady's award-winning NFL career

Brady after winning Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers

Tom Brady was surrounded by award winners, but the quarterback has a strong case to be more decorated than all those at the party. He has been a three-time NFL MVP and five-time Super Bowl MVP in his long career.

The NFL great was a 15-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro while being a member of the Hall of Fame All-2000s team. The future Hall of Famer has won the AP Offensive Player of the Year Award twice. He's the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns in both the regular season and playoffs.

