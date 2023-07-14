Tom Brady’s trash talk ‘gets under your skin,’ former Cowboys LB reveals

Tom Brady was well known for taking on a different personality between the first and final snap on Sundays. From yelling "Let's go" to jumping, fist pumping, and throwing tablets, the quarterback was often the most animated person on the field.

While much of the negative stuff was done in isolation and on the sidelines, one former Cowboys linebacker revealed the quarterback did quietly direct some comments towards his opponents.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, former Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith said:

"He talks some stuff and it’s subtle but it’s enough to where it gets under your skin. But it’s a different dynamic because you gotta respect him, because he’s the GOAT...

So this was 2018, we were playing in Foxboro in freezing weather. I had an amazing game, but we ended up losing the game."

Smith recounted one penalty he caused that led to No. 12 spitting a line:

"They ended up running the same play again [with Julian]... I felt like I was on it too much. I felt like I was early to the pass deflection.

They called a defensive hold and I get up, and Tom Brady’s like, ‘You thought you had me huh?’ And I was like 'c’mon man, I’m here.'"

Tom Brady prepares to miss first training camp in retirement

Tom Brady at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

At this time last year, No. 12 was in the process of counting down the days until the first day of training camp. However, after retiring from the league after the 2022 season, the former quarterback will watch the event from the comfort of his couch.

On the other hand, he can do pretty much anything else instead of show up on an NFL practice field with a helmet in hand.

Many athletes vividly remember the first time after retiring that they didn't have a NFL training camp to report at in late July. For most, it serves as the first real taste of retirement.

Considering most athletes retire at the end of the season, the retired players and active players essentially share a schedule with no games and at least a truncated workload.

However, over the next couple of weeks, the active players will return to reality while non-active players remain luxuriously right where they are. For many, the realization is like getting hit by a bus. How will Tom Brady react to missing the first day of camp?

