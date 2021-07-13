How long is the NFL training camp?

NFL training camps begin later this month with every team gearing up for the big season ahead. It's the most important activity of the offseason for NFL franchises and it signals the season is about to get underway.

It's the first time the coaching staff really get to put their players through their paces and see them compete against each other. By the end of training camp, the team management will have a good idea of who will make the active roster this season.

What is the duration of an NFL training camp?

NFL training camps run for approximately two weeks, ending just before preseason kicks off in August.

Under the CBA agreement between the players and the league there are a set of strict rules that must be followed.

For example, the first three days of training camp must contain no contact. On the fourth and fifth days, players are permitted to go full speed in helmets and light practice gear. The sixth day is a mandatory day off, and then the seventh is when players will put on pads for the first time this offseason.

The NFL has authorized veterans to start training camp 15 days before their first preseason game, while rookies can start training from 22 days before.

When does training camp start

All but three NFL teams will report to training camp on July 27. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys are playing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game this year, so they will begin training camp on July 21.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open their training camp on July 24, as their first regular season game is on Thursday, September 9 (Three days before the rest of the league.)

When are the final rosters set?

Earlier this year, NFL owners agreed to allow 90-man rosters to enter training camp in 2021. The first cut to 85 players will be August 17, a second to 80 on August 24, and the final cuts to the 53-man roster will be on August 31.

