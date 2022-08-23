NFL News Roundup: Details about Tom Brady's mysterious training camp hiatus emerge, Patrick Mahomes expands his influence beyond the gridiron, and more | 22 August, 2022 

The 2022 NFL season is now almost upon us. With less than three weeks left for kickoff, fans are gearing up for what should be another enthralling season of gridiron football.

While blockbuster trades dominated headlines early on in the offseason, off-the-field controversies have enjoyed most of the limelight over the past few weeks.

With players now looking to impress in preseason games, rosters are starting to take shape. On that note, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from around the league on August 22, 2022.

Tom Brady skipped Buccaneers training to go on vacation with wife Gisele Bündchen to Bahamas

Speculation was rife among NFL fans following Tom Brady's mysterious exit from Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp. After fans exhausted speculating every possible theory related to his disappearance, news reports finally shed some light into the matter.

After Brady rejoined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for training camp on Monday, a report by league insider Aaron Wilson suggested that Brady took some time off to go on a trip to the Bahamas with his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Pro Football Network @PFN365



The latest on Brady's expected return from

profootballnetwork.com/tom-brady-set-… League sources indicated Tom Brady's time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen.The latest on Brady's expected return from @AaronWilson_NFL in this #PFNReport League sources indicated Tom Brady's time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen.The latest on Brady's expected return from @AaronWilson_NFL in this #PFNReport ⤵️profootballnetwork.com/tom-brady-set-…

Wilson also noted that the quarterback had informed the team beforehand about the trip and head coach Todd Bowles too was in the know-how of the matter.

Dallas Cowboys once again rank as most valuable team in the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys may leave a lot left to be desired on the field, but their valuation off it certainly continues to sky roclet.

According to a report by Forbes, for the 12th straight year, the title of most valuable NFL franchise has gone to America's Team.

Growing by 23 percent over the last year, the team is now estimated to be worth about $8 billion. This figure not only makes the Dallas-based team the most valuable one in American Football, but also the most valuable sports team on the entire planet.

Patrick Mahomes latest athlete to jump on the Fortnite hype-train

Patrick Mahomes has officially arrived in the world of Fortnite. The league and Fortnite have crossed paths in the past but not to this extent. Patrick Mahomes has now been added to the game in full capacity, making him the first NFL player to become a playable character.

Justin Jefferson was the first NFL player to be featured in Fortnite, but he didn't get his own skin. Instead, he was awarded a locker bundle and an emote, the infamous Griddy dance that he is known for.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar