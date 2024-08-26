Is Nick Saban the greatest college coach of all time? Closer look at 7X national champ's career

Nick Saban ended his 17-year stint with the Alabama Crimson Tide in January 2024. The coach transformed the Crimson Tide into one of the most feared programs in collegiate sports, and he has the accolades to prove it.

With Saban retired, let's examine his legacy and his standing as potentially the greatest figure behind the scenes of the gridiron.

Is Nick Saban the greatest college coach of all time?

Many consider Nick Saban to be the greatest college football coach of all time. Saban has won seven national titles (the most in history), 11 SEC titles (a record in the conference) and 16 divisional titles.

While some might argue, few can match Saban's seven national championships, won with Alabama and LSU. Urban Meyer is the only other coach to have won titles at two different programs.

Saban's numbers looked like they were culled from CFB 25. At Alabama, he only lost 22 games and won 199, including six national titles. He also won four BCS titles and three championships during the four-team playoff era.

Can any current coach match Nick Saban's record?

Nick Saban coached at the highest level for over two decades, but these days, coaches are getting less time to implement their plans. There is more money at the collegiate level than ever before, so there's less patience for a long-term vision.

Saban's seven-title record is probably safe for the next decade, but who's the next in line to ascend the throne and chase down Saban's record?

The first name that comes to mind is Kirby Smart, the highly decorated coach of the Georgia Bulldogs and a former assistant coach under Saban. Smart has won two national championships with the Bulldogs and looks poised for more with his no-nonsense style of play. However, Smart has five more championships to go before he can get on par with his mentor, let alone surpass him.

Other coaches with a chance are Kalen DeBoer, Dabo Swinney and Steve Sarkisian.

