Is Ohio State's Ryan Day involved in Michigan's sign-stealing investigation? NCAA clears the air around the viral rumor 

The rumor that Ohio State's head coach Ryan Day paid private investigators to look into Michigan's sign-stealing scheme had been doing the rounds. As partial reports have filtered about what information the NCAA possesses on the scandal, it has been clarified that Ryan Day had nothing to do with the matter.

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports recently posted a tweet with the following information regarding the supposed involvement of Day in the investigation:

"On Monday, the NCAA notified the Big Ten that there are no known connections between Ohio State coach Ryan Day or his family and the organization’s investigation into Michigan, senior officials at both the NCAA and Big Ten tell Yahoo Sports".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What is the Michigan sign-stealing scandal?

At the center of the Michigan sign-stealing scandal is a scheme by former Wolverine analyst Connor Stalions to steal the signs from other teams ahead of their games. While stealing signs mid-game is permitted, a pre-meditated and co-ordinated effort ahead of games is prohibited by the NCAA.

Stalions has since left the Michigan Wolverines due to the pressure on him to resign, as a result of the scandal. Stalions claims that he alone was involved in the scheme and that neither Jim Harbaugh nor anyone else knew anything about the sign stealing.

Harbaugh is expected to be suspended any time now by the Big Ten, but most people expect the penalty to be a mild one. Reports from November 7 claim that NCAA investigators haven't been able to link Harbaugh directly to the scheme.

How is the season going for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes?

Day is leading the Buckeyes to a perfect season so far, with a record of 9-0. Ohio State is ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll, a spot they've held for much of the season. When the CFP Committee divulged its first rankings of the season, Ryan Day's men took the first spot.

Ohio State has two easy encounters ahead, facing Michigan State and Minnesota over the next two weeks. They close out the season against No. 2 Michigan, in a game that will probably decide who attends the Big Ten championship game from the Big Ten East.