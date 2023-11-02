What did Jim Harbaugh do? Latest on sign stealing scandal at Michigan

Jim Harbaugh has established himself as one of the best coaches in college football, and that continues to be a fact with his exploits at Michigan. He has led the Wolverines to the last two Big Ten championships and participated in the last two College Football Playoff tournaments.

However, his tenure with the Wolverines hasn't been without a few hiccups. Harbaugh has come under investigation by the NCAA's Committee on Infractions a few times during his tenure at Ann Arbor. He, alongside the program, is currently facing another strong allegation.

What did Jim Harbaugh do?

The NCAA is investigating Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines on the allegations of physically sending individuals to games played by its opponents to obtain strategic information, including signals and play calls that are not typically visible in television broadcasts.

However, Jim Harbaugh has refuted any knowledge of an ongoing sign-stealing operation within the program and emphasized that he never instructed anyone to engage in such activities. The Wolverines coach also made it clear that he does not condone actions that violate regulations. He said:

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment.

“I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action. I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules.”

It’s worth noting that Jim Harbaugh is also currently being investigated for a low-level recruitment violation during the COVID-19 dead period in 2020. He served a self-imposed three-match suspension at the beginning of the season and is awaiting further decisions by the NCAA.

Sign stealing rules and Michigan’s infraction

The NCAA does not have a specific rule that directly addresses sign-stealing. Nevertheless, the act of off-campus, in-person scouting of opponents is prohibited under NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1, which was introduced in 1994 to ensure equity among college football programs.

A Michigan staff member and retired U.S. Marine Corps captain, Connor Stalions, is central to the allegation and is the primary focus of the NCAA investigation. He reportedly bought 30 tickets to 11 Big Ten program games over the last three years to steal signs.

An external investigative firm has presented evidence that includes cell phone videos featuring the coaching staff from these games, which were uploaded to a computer drive managed and accessed by Stalions and several other Michigan assistants and coaches.