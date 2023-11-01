Jim Harbaugh contract extension remains unfazed despite Michigan sign-stealing allegation: Reports

Despite the NCAA's ongoing investigation into sign-stealing allegations against them, Michigan and Jim Harbaugh could reportedly agree to a new contract soon. This goes against the earlier rumors circulating in the media that the program has rescinded the initial offer made to the coach.

According to a recent report from Chris Balas of On3, the extension of Harbaugh's contract at Michigan could happen "very soon." The new deal is expected to rank him among the biggest earners in college football and highest paid coach in the Big Ten.

The rumors about a contract extension for Harbaugh have been around for several months. It's worth noting that in 2022, he signed a five-year contract with the Wolverines valued at $36.7 million. However, the impressive 2022 season and continuous dominance in 2023 have forced the Wolverines to offer a much bigger deal.

Earlier reports of Jim Harbaugh's contact rescission

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the extension offer made to Jim Harbaugh had been withdrawn by the Wolverines' athletic department in the wake of the sign-stealing allegation. The business-focus news source cited a person familiar with the situation in the report.

Michigan did not directly address the report of contract withdrawal. However, Jim Harbaugh offered a brief response to the rumors about the rescission of his potential contract extension on Monday, making it clear that the report lacked accuracy.

"I wouldn't say that's accurate, no," Harbaugh said.

A University of Michigan spokesman issued a statement on Sunday night, indicating that the school refrains from commenting on employment contracts until they are finalized.

Harbaugh won’t address the sign-stealing allegation further

In a statement released after the NCAA investigation was announced, Harbaugh denied having any knowledge of the alleged cheating. He reiterated on Monday that he couldn't provide further comments on the allegations as the NCAA's investigation is still in progress.

"You just have to let it play out, cooperate with the investigation and watch how it plays out," Harbaugh said. "The speculation part, as I've said, I've got too much of a one-track mind on coaching the team to engage on every piece of speculation."

The allegations come as a big distraction for the No. 2 Michigan in a season where the team is showing its true potential. The Wolverines remain unbeaten this season after eight games, and they are in an excellent position to retain the Big Ten championship and make a return to the College Football Playoff.

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines take on Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be shown live on NBC and Peacock.