Earlier reports indicate that Jim Harbaugh’s new contract negotiation with Michigan was in jeopardy in the wake of the NCAA sign-stealing investigation of the program. According to the Wall Street Journal, the offer had been rescinded by the Wolverines athletic department.

While Michigan did not offer a comment on the contract situation report, Harbaugh provided more than just a brief response to the rumors about the withdrawal of his potential contract extension. The Michigan coach made it known that the report lacked authenticity.

“I wouldn’t say that’s accurate,” Harbaugh said, according to On3’s Anthony Broome

The rumors of a contract extension for Jim Harbaugh have been circulating for months. The new deal being discussed is expected to make him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten. Notably, he inked a five-year deal worth $36.7 million with the Wolverines in 2022.

Jim Harbaugh denies knowledge of the alleged sign-stealing

Jim Harbaugh has denied knowing of a sign-stealing operation ongoing in the program and noted that he never directed anyone to conduct such an operation. The Wolverines coach further noted that he doesn’t tolerate actions that go against the legislation of the NCAA.

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment,” Harbaugh said.

“I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action. I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules.”

Notably, a Michigan staffer and retired United States Marine Corps captain, Connor Stallions, is at the center of the NCAA sign steal investigation. He is believed to have led a group of staff in the program, along with some interns, to attend future opponent's games.

The Wolverines’ situation for the remainder of the season

Without a doubt, the sign-stealing allegation comes as a big distraction to the Michigan season. When asked about how he managed potential distractions, Jim Harbaugh noted that the program is proceeding right on track.

“The team is refreshed … I’m refreshed,” Harbaugh said. “There was an opportunity to spend time with the families after a pretty good week of practice last week. We got some things down. We’re in onward mode. To answer the question specifically, it’s a one-track mind that I’m modeling, and I see it throughout the program.”

Michigan remains unbeaten this season after eight games. The Wolverines are in a good position to retain the Big Ten championship and secure a spot in the College Football Playoffs this season.