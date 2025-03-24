Is Ole Miss playing spring game in 2025? Looking at Lane Kiffin's offseason plan

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels joined a number of other schools in canceling their spring game. So what is the plan for Kiffin going into the spring?

Ad

On Friday, the Ole Miss coach talked about how he plans to work during this offseason.

"I think we just try to go into it a lot right away of getting them to learn as much as possible from a schematic standpoint," Lane Kiffin said. "But getting them to spend a lot of time with each other and a lot of team activities, a lot of speakers, a lot of culture talk."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As for the spring game, the coach had already said the game would be canceled early in the month. However, like some other schools, the Rebels will be holding a special event instead of the game. It will be called “Meet the Rebels Day.”

The event will be held on Apr. 10, and admission will be free. Fans will be able to take pictures and get autographs from players. There will also be a question-and-answer session with Kiffin and members of the staff.

Ad

Ole Miss is coming off a 10-3 season, including a victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl. They fell just short of the College Football Playoff after dropping a late-season matchup against the Florida Gators.

However, they will lose a significant amount of talent with quarterback Jaxson Dart, cornerback Trey Amos, and defensive linemen Walter Nolen, Princely Umanmielen, and Jared Ivey heading to the NFL.

They will open the season on Aug. 30 with a home game against the Georgia State Panthers. Despite the roster turnover, the Rebels are expected to again compete for a spot in the CFP.

Ad

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss land commitment from Alabama RB

Lane Kiffin keeps adding talent to Ole Miss. Montgomery Pike Road running back Ja’Michael Jones committed to join the Rebels Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three-star running back according to 247Sports, had received offers from schools like Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Miami and Ohio State.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound athlete is considered the 20th prospect from Alabama and the No. 32 running back in the country. He will be joining Ole Miss ahead of the 2026 season.

By adding Jones, the Rebels have a strong running back for the future and one of the best players at the position in the South.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback