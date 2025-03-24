Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has perfect reaction to John Calipari learning about transfer portal amid live interview

Ole Miss college football coach Lane Kiffin is an active social media user. In between his offseason preparations for the upcoming season, Kiffin commented on the ongoing NCAA basketball tournament that has gone viral.

In a clip he shared on X, Sunday, Arkansas men's basketball head coach John Calipari reacts to the opening of the transfer portal on Monday in the middle of the NCAA tournament. Calipari expressed concern over the added pressure it places on programs while preparing to win a national championship.

Lane Kiffin shared the same emotion as Calipari with his comment. His tweet pointed out how the winter transfer portal in football opens during the playoffs and bowl games.

"Welcome to college football lately.....," Kiffin wrote.

When the transfer portal opened, Kiffin and his Rebels were preparing for the Gator Bowl showdown against the Duke Blue Devils, a game which they won. Despite finishing with a strong 10-3 record, the team failed to qualify for the 12-team playoffs.

The Ole Miss head coach was not happy with being overlooked by the CFP committee as a playoff contender. He took to social media to rant about the situation, bringing in a lot of backlash and criticism. One of the major reasons for not qualifying for the playoffs was their losses to unranked teams Kentucky and Florida.

Lane Kiffin took over as the head coach of the Rebels in 2020. Unfortunately, he is yet to qualify for the playoffs, with his best campaign being during the 2023 season (11-2 record). The upcoming season will be crucial for him and his future with the program.

Lane Kiffin reveals one quality Austin Simmons should inherit from Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart, the Ole Miss Rebels' starting quarterback for the past three seasons, has declared for this year's NFL draft. As Lane Kiffin and his team search for his successor, redshirt sophomore Austin Simmons is emerging as the likely candidate to take over the role.

According to an article by Athlon Sports, Kiffin revealed the one thing that Simmons should learn from Dart.

"He (Austin Simmons) got a hard act to follow. He does not need to be Jaxson, everybody is different. But that was a really good one for him to learn from- to see how Jaxson took the whole squad in. I see him trying to do that, but at the same time, he needs to be his own person, too."

Last season, Austin Simmons saw limited playing time in nine games behind Jaxson Dart. He finished with a total of 282 yards and two TDs passing. He is expected to provide Lane Kiffin and his team with the boost they need on offense to be a playoff contender this upcoming season.

