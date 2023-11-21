Is Oregon Bowl eligible? Ducks' playoff chances in 2023 explored

The Oregon Ducks have had quite a successful campaign this season under second-year coach Dan Lanning. They have recorded just one loss this season, which came at the hands of the Washington Huskies. After the defeat, the Ducks recuperated themselves and went on to secure a five-game winning streak.

Given the incredible performance they've had, are the Ducks eligible to compete in bowl games?

Is Oregon Bowl eligible?

For a team to be bowl-eligible, they need to secure at least six wins in the regular season. The Oregon Ducks secured theIR sixth win of the 2023 campaign when they defeated the Washington State Cougars 38-24 last month. Thus, with that win, they qualified to be eligible for bowl games.

Various credible sites predict the Ducks will be one of the four teams in the playoff semifinals vying for a national championship. Dan Lanning and his team are coming off a 49-13 victory over Arizona State in Week 12.

Now, if they can go on to win next week against Oregon State, then they will face the Washington Huskies in December in the Pac-12 championship game and the winner will secure a berth in the College Football Playoffs.

If the Ducks win the Pac-12 championship, then they are projected to clash with the No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl. Thus, the 2023 campaign for Dan Lanning and his team is still not quite over, as they have crucial games next week that will determine their playoff chances.

Details of the Week 13 clash between Oregon and Oregon State

The exciting Pac-12 clash between these two teams is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 24. The game is slated to kick off at around 8:30 p.m. ET and will be hosted at Autzen Stadium, the home turf of the Ducks.

Fans can catch all the action of the game on their televisions, as it will be broadcast on the Fox Network. Apart from this, the live stream of the game will also be available on the FuboTV app.

With the kind of performance quarterback Bo Nix has been putting up, the Ducks are favorites on paper to win in Week 13 and clash with the Huskies for the conference title and a playoff berth. So far, Nix has gone on to record 3,539 passing yards and 35 TD passes. Can he continue this dominant performance for his team?