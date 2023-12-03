Is Preston Stone playing Today vs Tulane in the AAC Championship Game? SMU QB's availability explored

Preston Stone was carted off the game against Navy in the final week of the regular season. The SMU quarterback’s distress was unmistakably audible after going down as he experienced pain, and he promptly clutched his leg when the medical staff rushed to the scene.

From the moment he left the field last week, there's been doubt on the minds of many fans about his involvement in the American Athletic Conference championship game this weekend. On Saturday, the No. 25 Mustangs are set to face the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave for the conference crown at the Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Let's examine Preston Stone's status for the Saturday game against Tulane.

Is Preston Stone playing today?

Preston Stone won't be available for selection when SMU comes up against the Green Wave today for the AAC championship. The quarterback has been ruled out of the season following his broken leg against Navy last week. Coach Rhett Lashlee made the confirmation to the press.

"The team was disappointed for Preston," Lashlee said. "Everybody is bummed. You work your tail off the way he did and Just his development. You would love to be able to carry this through the end.

"They know one, who Kevin is, and they know who our team is. I know they will play just as hard and Preston will be there leading us, he just won't be on the field."

According to the doctors, the break is clean, indicating that Stone should be on track to fully recover in approximately three months. Coach Lashlee expressed uncertainty regarding Stone's ability to participate fully in spring practices, but he remains optimistic, mentioning that Stone might resume action in March.

What happened to Preston Stone?

With just over five minutes left in the first half of the game and holding a comfortable lead, Preston Stone dropped back in the pocket and encountered significant pressure. While attempting to evade it, he was tackled and his left leg bent backward as he absorbed the hit.

Stone was on track for a career day against Navy on Nov. 25, showcasing an impressive performance by passing for 322 yards and three touchdowns in less than a half of football before sustaining the injury. His notable achievements in that game came to an unfortunate halt due to the injury.

The quarterback has had a strong season in 2023, displaying impressive numbers in the Mustangs backfield. He has completed 192 of 325 passes for 2,875 yards and 25 touchdowns with just six interceptions.