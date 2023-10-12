Is Sam Hartman married? Notre Dame QB's relationship status and personal life explored

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman has made quite a name for himself in college football. Starting his journey with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Hartman set several program records. After five seasons with the Demon Deacons, the 24-year-old is having an incredible debut with the Fighting Irish (1,712 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes in 7 games).

Given his popularity, many college football fans would also be interested to know about Hartman's personal life, especially his romantic life. Let's take a look at the quarterback's current relationship status.

Is Sam Hartman married?

No, Sam Hartman is not married at the moment. Fans may be wondering if there is a romantic interest in his life. But the QB is currently single. There have been a few reports that suggest he may be in a relationship. However, there is no concrete evidence to substantiate those claims.

Hartman was born on July 1999 in Charlotte to Mark and Lisa Hartman. He played for two high schools, Davidson Day and Oceanside Collegiate Academy. He was named the starting quarterback of the Demon Deacons as a true freshman. He redshirted his second, appearing in just four games as a backup to Jamie Newman.

During his five-season stint at Wake Forest, Hartman had 12,967 yards and 110 passing touchdowns. His best season was in 2021( 4,228 passing yards and 39 passing touchdowns), which became a program record.

After the end of the 2022 campaign, the 24-year-old decided to play his senior year of football for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are currently 5-2 under their new signal caller.

Sam Hartman recorded his first interception of the season against Louisville

In a disappointing Week 6 result, the 25th-ranked Louisville Cardinals managed to clinch an upset 33-20 win over Notre Dame. Not only this, but the game also saw Hartman throw his first interception of the season. The quarterback finished the game with 254 passing yards and 2 TD passes.

This weekend, Notre Dame has another arduous task as they go against the undefeated USC Trojans.